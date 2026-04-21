Not Vinegar, Not Dish Soap: The Household Item That Keeps Moles Out Of The Garden

Have you identified signs of moles taking up residence in your yard? Their hallmark mounds of tunneled-out soil hint at their underground activity, and when they get to work moles can damage your lawn quickly. Home remedies such as a vinegar and water mixture or dish soap may deter moles, but these are only temporary solutions. However, just because some do-it-yourself approaches aren't effective doesn't mean you have to turn to pricier professional solutions. If you're searching for a better answer that will actually work to keep moles and their tunnels out of your garden, skip the vinegar and dish soap in favor of a solution that's more effective and may even be hiding in your medicine cabinet: castor oil.

Castor oil is a vegetable oil that comes from the seeds of the castor oil plant. It also has a number of uses around the house and garden — it can help deter outdoor visitors like skunks and coyotes, and you can apply it to sticky shears and scissors or noisy hinges as a lubricant, for example. And if you're hoping to get rid of moles that won't stop digging up your yard with their persistent tunneling (and creating their infamous landscape-wrecking molehills), using castor oil can be an effective way to deter these pesky lawn pests. Castor oil has been found to irritate moles' digestive systems, and store-bought treatments containing it have been shown to reduce mole activity for more than 30 days.