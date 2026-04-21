The Ancient Technique That Turns A Peace Lily Plant Into A Hanging Statement Piece

There are so many unique ways to display plants, from DIY hanging gardens to cute repurposed containers — but one that might have escaped your notice is kokedama. This ancient Japanese gardening technique allows you to grow a plant not in a pot, but inside a moss-wrapped ball of soil. There are many plants that you can grow this way, and one fantastic option is the peace lily (Spathiphyllum spp.). Peace lilies are known for being easygoing and low maintenance: You can grow them in water, in the shade, and in containers, so it may not surprise you to know that you can also grow them in moss.

Aside from looking stunning with their roots wrapped in moss, there are a few other other benefits to growing peace lilies this way. Kokedama are completely natural and match well with soothing, nature-inspired decor. Peace lilies, which are generally considered relaxing plants, are also a great fit for those spaces. Kokedama are a good option if you're low on space and worry about a bulky pot taking up valuable room, too. Hanging your kokedama conserves floor and shelf space, and you may not feel like the space is being wasted when it's part of such a lovely display.

Using a kokedama as a hanging planter can be particularly useful if you have pets: While they aren't as poisonous as true lilies, peace lilies are still toxic to pets if they chew on the leaves. Getting your peace lily off the floor and out of reach can help protect your furry friends from potential harm. Not to mention that it looks lovely, giving your room a delicate-looking and elegant bit of natural decor.