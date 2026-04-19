No More Tangled Sheets In The Wash: This Simple Fix Actually Works

No matter how carefully you load the washer when it's time to wash your bed sheets, odds are you've opened your machine to discover the fitted sheet and top sheet have twisted and tangled themselves together. While untangling sheets is a pain in itself, all that twisting can also have negative impacts on the fabric. When the fabric can't move about inside your washing machine, the detergent might not wholly clean your bedding. Tangling can also cause the fabric to stretch and ultimately tear over time. Still, if you're hoping to learn how to do laundry better, there's one simple fix you can try for this problem. Choose your wash cycle carefully — you want a cycle with a high water level and lower spin speed — to ensure your sheets can move around inside your washer without winding up tied together.

The wash cycle you choose matters because it impacts how easily your long, somewhat unwieldy sheets can move once your machine starts spinning. In most cases, the best wash cycle for sheets is likely to be your machine's bulky or sheets-specific cycle. Opting to wash your sheets on a bulky cycle means they'll be washed in warm water using a lower spin speed, with extra water added in to fully soak them. Both the lower spin speed and the increased amount of water make a difference when it comes to tangling: The gentler spin will help limit twisting, while the extra water prevents bunching.