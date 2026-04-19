HOA Notice Leaves Tenant In Shock Over Common Yard Feature: 'My Heart Broke'
Having a Homeowner's Association (HOA) can be a blessing for ensuring that your neighborhood looks neat and tidy, but HOAs are also notorious for sparking outrage when it comes to enforcing sometimes surprising neighborhood rules. While common HOA regulations govern things like dealing with a neighbor's messy yard, parking, and noise, these rules can get a bit into the weeds, addressing things like what kind of holiday decor you can put out or the color of your front window curtains. And one surprising rule that has spawned a lot of social media conversation has to do with something you might think is an innocuous, and even beneficial, activity: feeding birds.
On r/birdfeeding, Redditor passmethesnacks encountered such an HOA ban and had to take down their feeder, saying, "I have a group of red bellied woodpeckers that come every morning and my heart broke when they were searching for their suet feeder this morning." In Reddit community r/HOA, one commenter said how sad his wife has been since their HOA banned feeders. A commenter in Reddit's r/BadHOA community angrily remarked about a bird feeder ban, "I'll just pay the fines."
Feeding wild birds, if done right, can have real benefits for wildlife and people, from supporting migratory species that have lost much of their critical natural habitat, to bringing mental health benefits from being closer to nature. But bird feeders can also be problematic, which is why many HOAs ban them. Feeders that are not frequently cleaned can spread disease, and even well-maintained feeders can invite dangerous wildlife like bears or pests like rats. Still, such bans can be frustrating and sad for those who love seeing their feathered visitors.
What to do if your HOA bans feeders
Residents of HOA neighborhoods faced with a bird feeder ban have found creative solutions to skirt the rules. Reddit community r/birdfeeding has ideas like using a platform feeder if hanging ones aren't allowed, throwing sunflower seeds on the ground, or spreading bark butter on a nearby tree. Some commenters recommend installing a bird bath or small fountain that will still encourage birds to hang out, even if there isn't a feeder.
Another way to attract birds to your yard if your HOA bans feeders is to create a bird-friendly garden by planting native species that naturally bring in the birds. While HOAs may have a say in what plants you can landscape with, more and more states, including Maryland, Maine, and Minnesota, are passing laws that override HOA garden rules by allowing native landscaping for wildlife.
And finally, if you've had it with the birdfeeder ban, you can always appeal to your HOA board to change the rules. Talk to neighbors who share your interest in bird feeding, and bring a proposal to your HOA board to amend the regulations. Be sure that your proposal addresses the things that caused feeders to be banned in the first place, like number and placement of feeders, feeder maintenance, and how to manage pest or wildlife issues should they occur. There could be a pathway to a reasonable set of rules around bird feeding that doesn't amount to an outright ban.