HOA Notice Leaves Tenant In Shock Over Common Yard Feature: 'My Heart Broke'

Having a Homeowner's Association (HOA) can be a blessing for ensuring that your neighborhood looks neat and tidy, but HOAs are also notorious for sparking outrage when it comes to enforcing sometimes surprising neighborhood rules. While common HOA regulations govern things like dealing with a neighbor's messy yard, parking, and noise, these rules can get a bit into the weeds, addressing things like what kind of holiday decor you can put out or the color of your front window curtains. And one surprising rule that has spawned a lot of social media conversation has to do with something you might think is an innocuous, and even beneficial, activity: feeding birds.

On r/birdfeeding, Redditor passmethesnacks encountered such an HOA ban and had to take down their feeder, saying, "I have a group of red bellied woodpeckers that come every morning and my heart broke when they were searching for their suet feeder this morning." In Reddit community r/HOA, one commenter said how sad his wife has been since their HOA banned feeders. A commenter in Reddit's r/BadHOA community angrily remarked about a bird feeder ban, "I'll just pay the fines."

Feeding wild birds, if done right, can have real benefits for wildlife and people, from supporting migratory species that have lost much of their critical natural habitat, to bringing mental health benefits from being closer to nature. But bird feeders can also be problematic, which is why many HOAs ban them. Feeders that are not frequently cleaned can spread disease, and even well-maintained feeders can invite dangerous wildlife like bears or pests like rats. Still, such bans can be frustrating and sad for those who love seeing their feathered visitors.