Turn Old Plastic Nursery Pots Into A Clever Yard Feature Birds Will Flock To

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Do you love watching birds splash around in a birdbath? Water features are one of the foolproof ways to attract birds to your garden without buying a feeder. However, fancy traditional versions can be quite expensive, not to mention heavy and awkward to lug home from the store. If you have a few discarded plastic nursery pots laying around, they can easily be transformed into a clever yard feature birds will flock to. Ish Kamran aka @gardening.with.ish figured out an easy way to assemble old pots into a functional tiered birdbath. To make one, he glues pots and saucers together, stacks them to the desired height, and fills the saucers with small rocks and water.

This project is a great way to upcycle old plastic pots to create charming garden decor. You can find inexpensive plastic pots and matching saucers at your local craft or discount store. But since they're often light as a feather, it may be a good idea to substitute heavier terracotta or glazed ceramic ones if you live in a windy area. Kamran used one large pot and saucer for the base of his birdbath, and one medium-sized pair for the second tier, but the size and number of tiers depends on your personal preference. The saucer should be slightly larger than the pot to provide birds with a ledge for resting. And, remember that the taller you want your birdbath, the larger your base needs to be in order to keep it stable and supported.