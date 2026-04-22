Turn Old Plastic Nursery Pots Into A Clever Yard Feature Birds Will Flock To
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Do you love watching birds splash around in a birdbath? Water features are one of the foolproof ways to attract birds to your garden without buying a feeder. However, fancy traditional versions can be quite expensive, not to mention heavy and awkward to lug home from the store. If you have a few discarded plastic nursery pots laying around, they can easily be transformed into a clever yard feature birds will flock to. Ish Kamran aka @gardening.with.ish figured out an easy way to assemble old pots into a functional tiered birdbath. To make one, he glues pots and saucers together, stacks them to the desired height, and fills the saucers with small rocks and water.
This project is a great way to upcycle old plastic pots to create charming garden decor. You can find inexpensive plastic pots and matching saucers at your local craft or discount store. But since they're often light as a feather, it may be a good idea to substitute heavier terracotta or glazed ceramic ones if you live in a windy area. Kamran used one large pot and saucer for the base of his birdbath, and one medium-sized pair for the second tier, but the size and number of tiers depends on your personal preference. The saucer should be slightly larger than the pot to provide birds with a ledge for resting. And, remember that the taller you want your birdbath, the larger your base needs to be in order to keep it stable and supported.
A plastic nursery pot birdbath will attract feathered friends and pollinators
To assemble your budget-friendly birdbath, you'll start by gluing the largest saucer to the bottom of your biggest plastic nursery pot. The saucer should be facing upward, so that you can fill it with rocks and water for the birds to enjoy. Using hot glue can work in a pinch, but spending a few dollars more on a tube of Gorilla Glue will provide a longer-lasting and water-resistant hold that can help your birdbath last for longer. You'll repeat this process with the remaining pots and saucers, stacking each set on top of the next until you reach your desired height.
@gardening.with.ish
Make your own Birdbath in 5 minutes using only pots and trays. Whether it be terracotta pots, plastic, old or new – my gardening diy tips for beginner gardeners will show you how to make your own bird bath water feature for nature in no time at all. How will you make yours? #gardeningtips #gardeningforbeginners #birdbath #gardendiy #budget
Again, the size and proportions are up to you. For a tabletop display, you may want to create a single-tiered birdbath, but if you're landscaping a flowerbed and want to make a statement, using three or more large tiers can create a show-stopping effect. You can further customize the look of your birdbath by alternating the nursery pot colors for a whimsical look, or using an outdoor spray paint to harmonize the entire structure for a more modern effect.
The final step is to fill each saucer with small accent rocks before topping them off with water. Since plastic nursery pots can be quite slippery, the rocks will help give birds a more natural surface to stand on while they bathe. Rocks are also likely to help attract other pollinators who love finding clean water sources like butterflies who engage in puddling behavior for hydration.