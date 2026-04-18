Transform A Bowling Ball Into An Adorable Garden Decor Piece

If you've been looking for whimsical decor to make your garden stand out, you're going to love this fun and affordable DIY. There are tons of unique ways to reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them, and this easy upcycling hack makes the most delightful garden decorations from bowling balls. With just an old bowling ball, some paint, and a little tape, you can make an insanely cute ladybug statue to reside in your garden or yard!

Whether you have a bowling ball lying around or grab one from a thrift store, this project is cost effective and so simple to complete. While paint is really all you need to transform your bowling ball into a garden ladybug, thick-gauge wire and wood beads can be helpful accents to make antennae that really bring it to life. Depending on how you style this decoration, you may need caulk to fill the finger holes or a drill to alter the bowling ball to fit the ladybug's antennae as well.

Bowling balls are heavy and durable, making them great for upcycling into garden statues to use as quirky front yard features or to fill out your side yard landscaping. Because of its round shape, digging a small divot in your garden where you can set your bowling ball helps keep it in place. This also adds to the look of your decor, making the ladybug appear flat on the bottom with a rounded back. You could use multiple bowling balls in different sizes to create several ladybugs. Alternatively, you might design your decor to look like a bee or even another garden friend, such as a frog. With a little imagination, this project's possibilities are endless.