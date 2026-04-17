Goodbye, Coffee Mug Clutter: This Storage Solution Outshines Cabinets & Shelves

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It's early, it's dark, and you need your coffee. You fumble into the kitchen, open the mug cabinet and reach for your favorite one. But first, you need to sift and sort, lifting other mugs out of the way and hoping they don't tumble out and fall to the floor. There's a better way to store and organize your mug collection, and ensure you get your much-needed caffeine ASAP each morning.

Hanging your mugs from a pegboard that's mounted to the wall keeps them within easy reach. This wall organizer also frees up space in your cabinets and shelves, so you can tuck away less attractive, but useful, kitchen gear and pantry items. If you've got a collection of funky or valuable vintage mugs, hooking them onto a pegboard lets you show them off in style.

Pegboards have come a long way since Julia Child used one to organize her now-famous kitchen. They're available in a range of sizes, colors, and materials, from wood to metal to plastic. Choose a small board to set up a coffee mug display in a corner or, if your collection is big enough, go large and display your mugs across an entire wall. While old-school pegboards required you to build a frame to hold the board in place, modern kits, such as the Colville Pegboard Wall Organizer Kit, can attach directly to your wall with screws, nails, or adhesive pads. However, always check the specifications first to ensure the pegboard can handle the weight of your mugs; the aforementioned kit has a weight capacity of 60 pounds.