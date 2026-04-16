Keep Pots And Pans Off The Kitchen Counter With A Creative Jar Lid Hack

Imagine that it's breakfast time, and you've got a hot skillet of sizzling bacon to take off the stove but no room on any heat-safe surface to put it. Do you risk damaging your wood table, or do you shuffle everything around one-handed as you try not to drop the incredibly hot pan? Here's a third option: Make sure you keep some trivets lying around. A trivet is one of those things you always seem to need around meal time but never think to pick up when you're out and about. But with a few metal jar lids, some hot glue, and a fun fabric or two, you can just make your own.

It's a genius way to use old jar lids, because they're typically made from stainless steel, which withstands high heat and is strong enough to support the weight of heavy pots and pans. What's more, placing the lids right side up on the counter creates elevation, keeping hot pots a safe distance from the countertop. Fabric-wrapped jar lids can easily be glued together along their sides to form a wide trivet that protects your counters and tables from hot pots and pans while adding an adorable creative touch to your kitchen. After arranging the lids to your desired shape and size, you could even use felt or cork as a base on the underside to provide extra stability and insulation. Simply trace the whole shape onto the desired backing, cut it out, and glue it on as a whole.