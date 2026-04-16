The '80s Kitchen Item No One Seems To Use Anymore

Maybe it's one of those things you've never thought about, but once it's mentioned, the memories come flooding back to you. Picture a woodgrain microwave oven. Maybe also a toaster, or the control panel of a dishwasher. If you were conscious in the 1980s, you can clearly picture the woodgrain-look kitchen appliances, interspersed among the beige or harvest gold stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Woodgrain — both the real thing and the faux woodgrain metal you'd typically find on appliances — was wildly popular in the 1980s. It had been building for a while, from the "woodie" station wagons of the 1960s to the Atari CX2600 systems that launched in 1977. Wood paneling ambled into homes during the 1960s and '70s, and the '80s kitchen became a sort of proving ground for an uneasy truce between new technology and homey warmth.

However, woodgrain kitchen appliances aren't making a comeback (yet). That little vision you had a moment ago is still a little too fresh in some minds, a dated albatross hanging around their necks. Vintage '80s woodgrain appliances aren't hard to find, exactly, and that's because these appliances are still kicking. They're from the days of bombproof appliances made of better materials and unencumbered by computer control boards, ridiculous levels of complexity, and planned obsolescence. But woodgrain was, like the living albatross, a symbol of the positive and good things to come. Killing it was the problem.