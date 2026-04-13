Don't Throw Away Leftover Orange Peels! Put Them In Your Garbage Disposal

Orange peels are more valuable than you think, and they can actually be fun. If you take a fresh peel — the thicker the better — and squeeze it sharply with one hand while holding a lighter next to it, the spray will produce a momentary display of dazzling sparks. The compound in the peel that's responsible for this is d-limonene, and it has many uses, including being an effective cleaning agent for your garbage disposal.

Using orange peels to clean a garbage disposal is a trick that's been around years, and it takes care of two problems at once: a smelly sink and pile of orange rinds you don't know what to do with. It works because the rind gently scrubs the inside of the garbage disposal while the essential oils, rich in d-limonene, deodorize and disinfect. D-limonene is also a de-gumming agent that helps dissolve grease and oil buildup.

Lemon peels also contain limonene in the form of l-limonene, but it has a slightly different chemical composition and isn't as fragrant. Lemon peels will also do a good job of cleaning your garbage disposal, perhaps even better, but if you want that citrusy-sweet fragrance to linger after you're done cleaning, orange peels are the way to go. Besides being more fragrant, orange peels have a higher concentration of limonene than other citrus fruits, accounting for nearly 97% of their essential oils.