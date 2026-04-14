Why Gardeners Are Putting Aluminum Foil In Their Gardens — And What It Actually Does

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Aluminum foil comes in handy when you're cooking, whether you're baking a potato or roasting a pan of vegetables. The shiny, crinkly stuff is also useful out in the garden, as a way to keep pests away and protect delicate seedlings. From aphids to cutworms to birds, aluminum foil may block or deter garden invaders, shielding your precious plants and allowing you to enjoy the fruits — or vegetables — of your labor.

Gardeners often use aluminum foil in two ways. First, the foil can act as a mulch, since its reflective surface confuses pests, such as aphids, making the garden an unwelcoming space for them. Second, wrapping the delicate stems of seedlings with foil creates a barrier that insects, such as cutworms, can't chew through. Since you can purchase a 30-square-foot roll of foil, such as Reynolds Wrap Everyday Strength Aluminum Foil Roll, for less than $4, it's a budget-friendly way to manage pests. It's also a pesticide-free choice, perfect for gardeners who want to use more natural pest control remedies.

Before you deck your garden out like the Tin Man, remember that it's not a foolproof method and it won't work on all pests. Think of aluminum foil as an additional tool in your pest-fighting arsenal. You'll see the best results if you use it in combination with other pest management options, such as keeping the soil healthy, weeding regularly, and attracting beneficial insects and animals.