Add Privacy To Your Glass Doors Without Curtains Or Blinds With An Easy DIY

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Whether your floor space is at a premium or you enjoy flooding your home with natural light, there are many good reasons for buying glass doors. You could splurge on a set of French doors, or opt for sliding ones that are way cheaper to install and are a space-saving option since they slide on a track instead of swinging in or out. While advancements have been made in glass doors' energy efficiency and cleaning door tracks is relatively easy, the lack of privacy is a major downside. You could hang curtains or blinds, but applying decorative static-cling window film is a better way to add privacy to glass doors with an easy DIY.

From stained glass to rice paper, lattice patterns to basic frost, there's no end to window film options. Along with finding the right design, there are several other factors you should consider to pick the best window film for your home. Consider how much light you want to block, the number of rolls you'll need, and of course, your budget.

If you fall in love with a more expensive decorative window cling, it may make more sense to install it on a single glass door instead of two giant sliding ones. Some products are advertised to block ultraviolet light and control excess heat, which could matter more than the look if you're trying to keep a room comfortable and your bills in check. And when privacy is your primary concern, you may want to skip a decorative design and head for a product like Kespen One Way Daytime Privacy Reflective Window Tint.