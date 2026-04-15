The Iconic '80s Tech Item That's Making A Vintage Comeback In Homes Today
There's nothing quite like a little '80s nostalgia to soothe the soul. While pillars of the era like acrylic furniture, glass blocks, and neon accents might not be for everyone, one trinket from the Decade of Decadence has seemingly landed on every thrifter's wishlist: the Polaroid camera. Yes, the big, bulky, and slightly inconvenient device might feel ancient at this point, but it's a collectible you should never overlook — especially if it still allows you to take photos.
If you see an '80s Polaroid camera lingering in a thrift store, don't pass up the opportunity — you can likely thrift one for anywhere between $20 to $100 or so. As of late, the trinket is garnering attention for its ethereal, pastel-tinted finishes, white borders, and immediate results, relegating social media filters to second fiddle. Both the camera and the photos make adorable decorative elements in a home.
Typically, cameras from the '80s take Polaroid SX-70 film, which you can still purchase today. To check if the camera is functioning, the pros suggest you grab an empty film pack to test the shutter, flash, lens, and film ejection. If you're going the collector's route and scouring the thrift store for a valuable find, coveted models like the Polaroid 680, which was launched in 1982, are valued at $1,000 or more.
How to preserve and style Polaroid photos
Before you start snapping those trendy retro pics, maintenance comes first. Experts at Polaroid suggest you keep the film on a flat surface inside a fridge that ranges from 41 to 65 degree Fahrenheit and utilize the film before its expiration date. Make sure the camera roller is clean, as it can be the most common cause of disappointing photos, aside from damaged film. Once you develop your pics (don't shake them!), place them away from direct sunlight and ideally in a room that's cool, dark, and not too humid. Make sure not to cut, bend, or remove the white border, as this can damage the picture's quality.
Once maintenance is out of the way, brainstorm unique ways to hang your photos and capitalize on the Polaroid's glossy, dreamy aesthetic. If you have a lot of little pictures to display, opt for a large frame that showcases them all: Line up your photos, place tape on the back of each piece, and reapply the back of the frame. If you only have a few select images, consider placing them along a photo ledge (again, utilize tape to keep them in place) or grab a few clips and attach them to the metal grids you've fastened to the wall. When displaying the throwback camera itself, pair it with fun elements of an '80s-themed room. Try placing it by neon motifs, in a color-blocked room, or on glassy, modern furniture pieces.