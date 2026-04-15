The Iconic '80s Tech Item That's Making A Vintage Comeback In Homes Today

There's nothing quite like a little '80s nostalgia to soothe the soul. While pillars of the era like acrylic furniture, glass blocks, and neon accents might not be for everyone, one trinket from the Decade of Decadence has seemingly landed on every thrifter's wishlist: the Polaroid camera. Yes, the big, bulky, and slightly inconvenient device might feel ancient at this point, but it's a collectible you should never overlook — especially if it still allows you to take photos.

If you see an '80s Polaroid camera lingering in a thrift store, don't pass up the opportunity — you can likely thrift one for anywhere between $20 to $100 or so. As of late, the trinket is garnering attention for its ethereal, pastel-tinted finishes, white borders, and immediate results, relegating social media filters to second fiddle. Both the camera and the photos make adorable decorative elements in a home.

Typically, cameras from the '80s take Polaroid SX-70 film, which you can still purchase today. To check if the camera is functioning, the pros suggest you grab an empty film pack to test the shutter, flash, lens, and film ejection. If you're going the collector's route and scouring the thrift store for a valuable find, coveted models like the Polaroid 680, which was launched in 1982, are valued at $1,000 or more.