Forget Traditional Dish Racks: This Simple Swap Frees Up Counter Space

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If you hand-wash your dishes, having a bulky drying rack take up valuable counter space isn't ideal, especially in a small kitchen. One way to maximize your kitchen counter space and make room for wet cups and plates is to rethink how you dry dishes. Over-the-sink racks are common in European countries like Finland, where built-in dish drying cabinets above the sink are standard in typically small kitchens. But you don't need a built-in to get the benefits from this elevated dish-drying solution. Stand-alone or wall-mounted racks are a neat way to eliminate counter clutter while giving you drying space right over your sink. Not only is this solution a space-saver, it actually promotes healthier dish-drying.

Typical drying racks that sit next to your sink, whether made of plastic, metal, or wood, need a mat or towel beneath them to catch dripping water. In addition to taking up counter space, this is a breeding ground for bacteria and mold. An elevated dish rack conveniently directs its drips straight into your sink, while promoting air circulation around your dishes and speeding up drying time. Another plus is that you don't have to spend time wiping your dishes with a dishcloth, which can grow bacteria and develop a sour smell. Redditers call over-the-sink drying racks "super practical" and "more efficient" for dish drying, and Amazon reviewers of top-rated racks rave about their space-saving convenience and sturdiness.