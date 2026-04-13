Forget Traditional Dish Racks: This Simple Swap Frees Up Counter Space
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If you hand-wash your dishes, having a bulky drying rack take up valuable counter space isn't ideal, especially in a small kitchen. One way to maximize your kitchen counter space and make room for wet cups and plates is to rethink how you dry dishes. Over-the-sink racks are common in European countries like Finland, where built-in dish drying cabinets above the sink are standard in typically small kitchens. But you don't need a built-in to get the benefits from this elevated dish-drying solution. Stand-alone or wall-mounted racks are a neat way to eliminate counter clutter while giving you drying space right over your sink. Not only is this solution a space-saver, it actually promotes healthier dish-drying.
Typical drying racks that sit next to your sink, whether made of plastic, metal, or wood, need a mat or towel beneath them to catch dripping water. In addition to taking up counter space, this is a breeding ground for bacteria and mold. An elevated dish rack conveniently directs its drips straight into your sink, while promoting air circulation around your dishes and speeding up drying time. Another plus is that you don't have to spend time wiping your dishes with a dishcloth, which can grow bacteria and develop a sour smell. Redditers call over-the-sink drying racks "super practical" and "more efficient" for dish drying, and Amazon reviewers of top-rated racks rave about their space-saving convenience and sturdiness.
Choosing the right over sink drying rack for your space
Over-sink drying racks come in a wide array of sizes and styles at a variety of price points. Before you go shopping, be sure to measure the area around your sink (including above it) so you pick a rack with the right height and width to fit your space. Helpfully, many free-standing racks have adjustable widths, like this Adjustable Large Dish Drying Rack available for around $75 from Bed Bath & Beyond, or the smaller Sakugi Over the Sink Drying Rack, available for $20 on Amazon, which has thousands of five-star reviews. More permanent, wall-mounted racks are also available if you have space to mount one above your sink, such as the Adjustable Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted rack from Supfirm.
Most over-sink racks come with handy hooks to hang larger utensils or mugs, and wire shelves to store your sponge, which will help it dry out quickly and keep your sponge from smelling. Some, but not all, racks come with a utensil holder, which is a convenient feature. Check reviews and product specifications to ensure that the rack you buy not only has the features you want, but can hold the weight of the dishes you typically set out to dry. Some racks are rated up to 60 or even 80 pounds, which is plenty of capacity for heavier pots and pans.