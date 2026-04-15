Don't Toss An Old Wine Rack: Turn It Into A Genius Kitchen Organizer
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If your wine rack has outlived its purpose, don't be too quick about throwing it away. It may have a niche purpose, but many of the best wine racks are suitable for holding more than classy bottle collections. There is an ingenious idea that turns an old wine rack into an organizer and chic kitchen storage solution for cooking and stove-side essentials.
Although wine racks are designed to hold wine specifically, it's fortunate that wine bottles don't come in complex shapes. They're often cylindrical and narrow near the top, and they typically come in one of three styles: Flute, Bordeaux, or Burgundy. Wine racks are built to hold any bottles of similar size and shape, which is what makes them perfect for storing bottled cooking ingredients and long kitchen utensils. Each pocket is the right size and shape for holding different cooking oils, vinegars, and sprays that are essential to everyday recipes. You can organize the bottles by type, how often you use them, or any other method. The wine rack makes it easy to maintain your organization method while keeping the items within easy reach. As mentioned previously, the extra slots are also ideal for storing kitchen utensils, such as whisks and rolling pins.
A repurposed rack has another obvious benefit — it's meant to be displayed. These products are built for function and style, and when arranged properly, they boost a kitchen's interior design with decor and storage. Wine racks are a luxury item that easily elevate a space with elegance.
How to arrange and style a wine rack as a kitchen organizer
Remember, wine racks come in various shapes, colors, and materials. A wooden lattice wine rack has an old-fashioned, rustic appeal that befits farmhouse-inspired kitchens, especially if you pair it with another vintage countertop storage idea. In contrast, a contemporary, asymmetrical wine rack with a glossy, solid-color finish will better fit modern and minimalist kitchens.
Ensure a wine rack complements your cabinets, hardware, appliances, and countertop before loading it up with kitchen essentials. You may need to repaint or stain the rack to make it more suitable. Fortunately, either option is easy using a spray can, such as Rust-Oleum's Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint or Varathane's Premium Fast Dry Wood Stain Spray.
Be mindful in how you set up the rack organizer. If the rack stores oil, vinegar, and other concoctions sideways, they must be tightly sealed after every use. Otherwise, you risk them leaking and spilling all over a countertop. Fortunately, most cooking ingredient containers are airtight to preserve the flavor and quality. If you really want to upgrade the look or don't trust the manufacturer's container, another option is to decant ingredients into airtight, matching bottles, like the Jobvert Swing Top Glass Bottles. Protect your countertop and add a touch of cozy to the upcycled wine rack by laying an absorbent dish mat underneath. You could also prop a cutting board beside it or hang wall art nearby to upgrade the look even further.