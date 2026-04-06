Turn Vintage Doilies Into Stylish Countertop Storage With This DIY

First, find a bowl or cup to work as the mold that will determine the shape and size of your doily dish. Alternatively, you might use a unique vase for the mold, enabling you to get a more interesting design. Wrap the bottom of the container with aluminum foil or plastic wrap to protect it from the glue or fabric stiffener. Wrapping it will also make it easier to pull the doily off the mold when you're finished.

If you're using a white glue like Elmer's, you'll need to mix it with a bit of water. Combine about 2 ounces of water with 3 ounces of glue, then coat the fabric entirely. With Mod Podge, you may not need to thin it with water first. To change the color of your doily, add a little fabric or acrylic paint into the glue.

Once the material is completely soaked, lay it over your mold and wait at least 24 hours for the glue to dry and harden. This countertop storage solution is a game changer and there are so many ways to customize it for your home. If you want to enclose the holes of your doilies, use a piece of scrap fabric to line the inside or outside of the bowl. Simply apply the glue to both the doily and fabric piece and place them over your mold together. This will prevent small objects like earrings from falling out of your storage dish.