Turn Vintage Doilies Into Stylish Countertop Storage With This DIY
Whether it's your bathroom or kitchen, countertops are notorious for accumulating clutter at an alarming rate. Surprisingly, a forgotten thrift store find can become smart countertop storage that'll also add a beautiful, decorative element to your space. Fabric doilies, such as crochet and lace pieces, might not seem like storage solutions, but they can be upcycled into adorable bowls. With a bit of fabric stiffener, such as Mod Podge, or a little white glue, your fabric will harden into the shape of a bowl to neatly sit on your countertop. This is the perfect way to create a catch-all container that tackles clutter while elevating your decor. You may also need additional scrap fabric and paint, depending on how you want to complete this project.
This genius idea to repurpose vintage doilies to use around the house is super customizable, allowing you to make a storage piece that's perfectly suited for your space. Depending on the size of your doilies and your storage needs, you might make smaller or larger bowls. For example, a little doily is the perfect jewelry dish for a small bathroom countertop, while larger doilies will help to eliminate frustrating kitchen clutter. Besides your counters, these cute catch-all dishes would help you organize end tables, night stands, and coffee tables as well.
DIYing a unique countertop storage bowl from a vintage doily
First, find a bowl or cup to work as the mold that will determine the shape and size of your doily dish. Alternatively, you might use a unique vase for the mold, enabling you to get a more interesting design. Wrap the bottom of the container with aluminum foil or plastic wrap to protect it from the glue or fabric stiffener. Wrapping it will also make it easier to pull the doily off the mold when you're finished.
If you're using a white glue like Elmer's, you'll need to mix it with a bit of water. Combine about 2 ounces of water with 3 ounces of glue, then coat the fabric entirely. With Mod Podge, you may not need to thin it with water first. To change the color of your doily, add a little fabric or acrylic paint into the glue.
Once the material is completely soaked, lay it over your mold and wait at least 24 hours for the glue to dry and harden. This countertop storage solution is a game changer and there are so many ways to customize it for your home. If you want to enclose the holes of your doilies, use a piece of scrap fabric to line the inside or outside of the bowl. Simply apply the glue to both the doily and fabric piece and place them over your mold together. This will prevent small objects like earrings from falling out of your storage dish.