This Fresh-Smelling Oil May Help Repel Ticks Naturally — Here's How
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Ticks aren't just a nuisance; they can be downright dangerous. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that tickborne diseases accounted for 77 percent of all reported vector-borne disease cases from 2004 to 2016. That statistic alone offers plenty of incentive to take preventive measures when gardening, walking outside, or playing with dogs in the yard. Although there are plenty of tick-fighting sprays on the market, their strong chemical odor can be a tad off-putting. If you're looking for a more natural, fresh-smelling DIY repellent to keep ticks away, you may want to try using oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE). While more research needs to be done, several studies show promising results. In one trial conducted by the Journal of Medical Entomology, 111 adults reported having significantly fewer attached ticks when using an oil of lemon eucalyptus extract spray compared to when they didn't use any repellent.
If you want to test out this natural pesticide, make sure you don't get it confused with its similar-sounding counterpart. Although the names are almost identical, oil of lemon eucalyptus isn't the same thing as lemon eucalyptus essential oil. Both are derived from the lemon eucalyptus tree (Corymbia citriodora), but OLE is enriched with active chemical compounds, namely para-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD). PMD is an EPA-registered biochemical pesticide that gives oil of lemon eucalyptus its pest-fighting power. While lemon eucalyptus essential oil does contain some compounds, like citronellal, there isn't enough research to back it as a reliable tick repellent.
How to use oil of lemon eucalyptus to repel ticks
There are several EPA-registered, pre-made oil of lemon eucalyptus repellents available, such as Mimikai's Mosquito & Tick Repellent Spray, if you want to skip making it. If you'd rather make your own DIY bug spray and repellent, look for pure oil of lemon eucalyptus with a concentration of 30 percent. The general consensus is that adding 15 to 20 drops for every 4 ounces of water in a spray bottle will give you a good ratio. Because water and oil don't mix, an emulsifier can help disperse the ingredients more evenly. Still, it helps to give it a good shake before applying. Alternatively, you can make a body oil by mixing one drop of oil of lemon eucalyptus with four drops of a carrier oil.
Once you have your mixture ready, it's a good idea to test it on a small area of skin before using. Most people tolerate it well, but those with sensitive skin may have a mild reaction. If you and your family members don't experience any skin irritation, you can apply it more broadly. It's important to note, however, that it's only recommended for ages three and older. Make sure to take it with you, as it's only effective for about 2 to 5 hours. Remember, this isn't a home remedy to kill ticks, but it can help repel them with repeated applications.