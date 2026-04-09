This Fresh-Smelling Oil May Help Repel Ticks Naturally — Here's How

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Ticks aren't just a nuisance; they can be downright dangerous. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that tickborne diseases accounted for 77 percent of all reported vector-borne disease cases from 2004 to 2016. That statistic alone offers plenty of incentive to take preventive measures when gardening, walking outside, or playing with dogs in the yard. Although there are plenty of tick-fighting sprays on the market, their strong chemical odor can be a tad off-putting. If you're looking for a more natural, fresh-smelling DIY repellent to keep ticks away, you may want to try using oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE). While more research needs to be done, several studies show promising results. In one trial conducted by the Journal of Medical Entomology, 111 adults reported having significantly fewer attached ticks when using an oil of lemon eucalyptus extract spray compared to when they didn't use any repellent.

If you want to test out this natural pesticide, make sure you don't get it confused with its similar-sounding counterpart. Although the names are almost identical, oil of lemon eucalyptus isn't the same thing as lemon eucalyptus essential oil. Both are derived from the lemon eucalyptus tree (Corymbia citriodora), but OLE is enriched with active chemical compounds, namely para-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD). PMD is an EPA-registered biochemical pesticide that gives oil of lemon eucalyptus its pest-fighting power. While lemon eucalyptus essential oil does contain some compounds, like citronellal, there isn't enough research to back it as a reliable tick repellent.