Why Builders Walked Away From Split-Level Homes After The 1970s

Anyone who has lived in or traveled through suburban America will have seen a split-level house. Though this style of house began to appear as early as the 1930s, it saw its heyday in the post-World War II real estate boom of the 1950s and 1960s. By the 1970s, however, builders had begun to walk away from the asymmetrical design and low-sloping roofline of split-level homes. The reason? The resurgence of open concept living.

Like A-frame houses, which builders also ditched during the 1970s, split-level homes are uniquely constructed. The design focuses on staggered levels — usually three, but sometimes more, depending on the type of split-level — connected by half-flights of stairs. A standard split is divided into a main level that contains common spaces like the living room, dining room, and kitchen, and an upper and a sub level containing bedrooms, garages, family rooms, and basements. This design makes split-levels distinct from bi-level homes, which are just two floors connected by an entryway staircase.

By the early 1980s, the type of segmented living offered by the split-level was becoming less popular amid the resurgence of open-concept spaces. People wanted larger homes or luxury condos by the 1990s, leaving behind the humble spatial efficiency of the split-level house.