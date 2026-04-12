Do Dryer Sheets Really Work To Keep Deer Away From Your Garden?

Deer are among the most majestic types of wildlife that can show up in gardens. They are unfortunately equally destructive, though. These creatures can quickly tear through months of your hard work, especially when other food sources are scarce. Tall types of fencing are the best ways to prevent deer from accessing your property, but such options aren't accessible for everyone. If you're like many gardeners, you want to find solutions to help repel deer without harming them. Dryer sheets are among the so-called DIY deer repellents that have gained attention over the years thanks to anecdotal reports of success, but there's unfortunately no solid scientific evidence behind their effectiveness.

While the exact ingredients vary by brand, most dryer sheets on the market contain blends of softening agents, fragrances, fatty acids, and polyester. You might be rightfully asking exactly why these common laundry staples could ever play a role in deer management. Aside from wide availability, gardeners may try out scented dryer sheets in the hopes that the scents might deter deer and encourage them to back off your plants, says the Grand Rapids Press. Fragranced items are often attempted in lieu of other historically used (albeit rather smelly) ingredients, such as blood, garlic, or eggs.

Repellents – in the form of contact repellents used on plants and area repellents used on deer-prone spots in your yard — are among the viable methods of deer management in backyards, including commercial and DIY versions. Despite any claims made about dryer sheets working against deer, you may want to hold off on compromising the safety of your garden over this unproven deer control method. There's also no evidence that dryer sheets will work against smaller wildlife in your garden, like squirrels, either.