Turn Your Worn-Down Patio Area Into A Shady Paradise With This Budget-Friendly DIY

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Whether you've just completed a new patio in your yard or you have one that's been there for a while, you've probably noticed that it isn't very user-friendly on sunny days if it doesn't have shade. You can remedy the situation by planting shade trees or bushes, but they take time to grow and may not cover the entire patio. You could also construct a garden arbor or trellis, or attach an awning to the side of your house, but projects like that that can be expensive and may require a contractor. Here's a quick, inexpensive solution you can DIY, and it involves only shade cloth and some four-by-four posts to support it.

A shade cloth like this 8x10-foot Shatex Sun Shade Cloth costs only $22.99, so it won't break the bank, and, like a tarp, it comes equipped with grommets for easy attachment. Unlike a tarp, however, a shade cloth is made with mesh fabric rather than impermeable plastic or canvas. This allows air to circulate to keep you cooler and allows water to pass through, so it won't sag and stretch during a rain storm.

The other materials you need for this project are 4x4 posts, concrete mix or steel post brackets, a shovel or post-hole digger, and hooks to hold the shade. If you want to adorn the bases of the posts, you can do this with plastic planters, as YouTube user kenziemac suggests.