The Amazon Find That Can Organize Coffee Mugs And Kitchen Clutter
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Clutter isn't just an inconvenience or an eyesore. Spending too much time in a cluttered room affects our mood, productivity, and sleep patterns. And the kitchen, teeming with dishware, appliances, and cooking tools, can be a breeding ground for clutter. While there are many helpful tips for kitchen storage and organization, sometimes the right product makes life a little easier. One worth looking into is the EsLuker.ly Coffee Bar Organizer. It's a versatile countertop accessory that can hold numerous kitchen items, starting with coffee mugs.
The two-tiered storage rack has 12 hooks for hanging coffee mugs. This reduces the number of mugs crammed into your cabinet and presents them for easy access when you make your morning coffee. It's a convenient spot for other café accouterments like coffee beans, filters, and flavored syrups. At a slightly added price, you can purchase it with a coffee pod drawer underneath. Many customers place the stand next to their coffee maker to create a well-organized coffee station in their kitchen.
This EsLuker.ly model isn't the only storage product of its kind, of course (comparable options include the Homsorout Coffee Bar Organizer and Plaviya Coffee Station Organizer), but it's a great starting point. It's one of the highest-rated coffee organizers with hooks on Amazon. Customers give it an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 1,000 reviews, frequently praising its sturdiness, ease of assembly, and stylish appearance.
How to declutter your kitchen with a coffee mug organizer
Most designs of the EsLuker.ly Coffee Bar Organizer feature a nameplate that reads "coffee." However, this Amazon pick-up isn't reserved for coffee products. It can organize various items cluttering your kitchen. You can use the metal hooks to hang kitchen towels or any small utensils scattered in drawers, such as peelers, can openers, and digital thermometers. According to a 2025 survey conducted by Eagle Woodworking, roughly 67% of the 1,000 respondents said decluttering messy drawers was their top kitchen organization goal.
The storage rack's two tiers also utilize the vertical space above your countertop. The shelves, made from a manufactured wood that's available in multiple colors, can hold dry goods, spices, and snacks — in essence, anything you want to grab quickly. Just make sure you have enough space between your countertop and the bottom of your cupboards to store what you have in mind. The EsLuker.ly Coffee Bar Organizer measures 14.4 inches high, and the average gap between a countertop and a cupboard is around 18 inches.
Kitchen storage accessories, in general, can be a worthwhile investment if they help you feel organized and at peace in a room you're likely to use every day. The EsLuker.ly Coffee Bar Organizer may not be the cure-all for every messy kitchen, but it can certainly make a difference, and it comes at a reasonable price. Organizing one area of clutter, like all your coffee mugs, goods, and gadgets, brings you one step closer to a perfectly tidy kitchen.