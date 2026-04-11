Make Your Kitchen Feel Charming With This Paper Towel Hack From An Airbnb Cleaner

To fancify your paper towel roll, start by tearing one sheet off and setting it aside. If you have a select-a-size roll, use half a sheet, as the goal is a rectangular piece rather than a standard-sized paper towel that's an 11-by-11 square. Set the roll on its side, and fold the next sheet (which is still attached to the roll) inwards or towards you diagonally so the side edge of the sheet aligns with the bottom edge of the roll, creating a triangle. Crease the fold for sharpness. Wrap the folded sheet back around the roll, and tuck the bottom edge into the roll so the diagonal folded sheet stays put.

Take the loose paper towel, and start folding it back and forth about an inch at a time so it has an accordion-like fold. It's exactly the same process as making construction paper fans. Once you're done folding the fan, squeeze one end of it together, and push that end into the tucked-in diagonal sheet near the top of the roll. Alternatively, you can make the accordion folds lengthwise on a full or half sheet. Then, fold the fan in half widthwise to create a full fan on one end, and tuck the other end into the paper towel roll.

Once complete, it looks a bit like an ornamental paper flower sticking out of the roll. As you get the hang of this paper towel trick, you could try cool enhancements, like the neat bow-tie variation demonstrated by TikTok creator ellencleaningco. You can then set the roll back on its holder, and it'll be ready to wow your guests.