Turn Dollar Tree Finds Into A Rotating Vertical Herb Garden For Tiny Spaces

Being passionate about gardening but having only a small outdoor space forces you to get creative. Thankfully, this unique project lets you DIY a space-saving vertical garden without breaking the bank. Because the Floral Garden Stackable Three-Section Planters from Dollar Tree can sit atop one another while holding plants, they make for a gorgeous tiered, vertical garden. While this would help save space on its own, it could be hard to reach the plants in the back. By stacking the plastic pots over a pipe, the entire set can be spun. This rotating vertical garden truly maximizes small spaces, and could be installed on a little patio, porch, or even in a small yard.

Depending on what you use to build your vertical garden, and where you want to put it, a lazy Susan could also help it spin. Pieces of metal pipe, PVC, or metal or wood poles could also be used to stabilize the planters on your vertical garden and give them something to spin around. In some cases, you may be able to simply set the stack of planters on a lazy Susan and be done. A two-pack of these versatile planters are just $1.50 each, making them Dollar Tree items smart homeowners should stock up on for spring. Before planting in these plastic pots, be sure to pop out the coverings on the drainage holes.