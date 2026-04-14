Turn Dollar Tree Finds Into A Rotating Vertical Herb Garden For Tiny Spaces
Being passionate about gardening but having only a small outdoor space forces you to get creative. Thankfully, this unique project lets you DIY a space-saving vertical garden without breaking the bank. Because the Floral Garden Stackable Three-Section Planters from Dollar Tree can sit atop one another while holding plants, they make for a gorgeous tiered, vertical garden. While this would help save space on its own, it could be hard to reach the plants in the back. By stacking the plastic pots over a pipe, the entire set can be spun. This rotating vertical garden truly maximizes small spaces, and could be installed on a little patio, porch, or even in a small yard.
Depending on what you use to build your vertical garden, and where you want to put it, a lazy Susan could also help it spin. Pieces of metal pipe, PVC, or metal or wood poles could also be used to stabilize the planters on your vertical garden and give them something to spin around. In some cases, you may be able to simply set the stack of planters on a lazy Susan and be done. A two-pack of these versatile planters are just $1.50 each, making them Dollar Tree items smart homeowners should stock up on for spring. Before planting in these plastic pots, be sure to pop out the coverings on the drainage holes.
Making a rotating vertical garden from Dollar Tree planters
The height of your garden helps determine if you need a center pole. If you plan on using just a few Dollar Tree planters, simply fill them with soil and stack them on a flat lazy Susan. This could work with as many as six or seven planters, but it's crucial that you set the rotating garden on a hard, level surface; however, a windy day has the potential to knock over your entire garden with this set up. By installing a pole system in the middle, you add stability to your planters.
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First, use a drill or hole saw to make an opening in the bottom of all your planters. This lets them slip over the pole. If you want to create a modern vertical garden that attaches to your porch, metal pipes are a great option. Screw together sections of pipe, using a flat flange piece for the bottom, until it's a little taller than your stack of planters. Screw another flat flange and piece of pipe to your porch bannister, then use an elbow piece to connect them to your vertical garden. Alternatively, you might use PVC piping, a long garden stake, or a wooden post for the pole, inserting it into the ground in your yard. Placing an upside down plant pot or bucket under the stack of planters can help it rotate.