The One Color Paint That's Making Your Living Room Look Outdated

When it comes to choosing paint colors for your home, what you pick can have a huge impact on how your home feels. They can make a small room feel more spacious, or a large room feel cozy. Color can even make a room more soothing or more energetic. Of course, some colors have fewer positive effects. If your living room is painted a cool gray, you might be starting to feel like it's lost its luster. While cool gray still has its uses elsewhere, such as in a nice stone tile bathroom, it can make your living room look outdated.

Many designers are moving away from cool gray and similarly cold colors in favor of warmer and more dynamic color palettes. This is particularly true of parts of your home that you want to feel open and inviting. Since your living room is a place you and your guests will likely be spending more time in than elsewhere in the house, it makes sense to give it a comfortable and welcoming style, and gray just doesn't fit. Colors like warm brown, teal, mossy green, and dusty shades of pink and purple are better options for living rooms.

This is in large part due to the way gray is perceived. While gray does have some positive attributes, it's also associated with impersonal or distant feelings. This makes it much better suited to a waiting room than your living room! The professional, impersonal feeling of gray was trendy for a while, but now it feels cold and clinical to many homeowners. Accordingly, trends have moved in the opposite direction, towards more colorful and expressive color schemes.