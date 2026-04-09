11 Lowe's Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring And Summer
Warmer weather has arrived, and that has many of us making a long list of DIY projects that need to be tackled around the home and yard. We're talking getting plants into the ground before the growing season starts, right along with cleaning the windows, killing those weeds popping up in the driveway, dealing with that giant ant hill in the middle of the front yard, and, oh yeah, opening up the pool. Luckily, Lowe's has practically everything you need to cross those chores right off your list ... along with a few items that will let you linger long after the job's done.
After looking at huge assortments on everything from pest control to pool chemistry, we sought out the most popular, trending, and other must-have Lowe's items smart homeowners should stock up on for spring and summer. To find them, we focused on spring landscape maintenance and other tasks that help us get ready to spend the entire summer outside. Your local Lowe's carries around 40,000 products to choose from, while the company's website offers more than 2 million, so we did the hard work for you by narrowing down our picks to highly-rated products that are affordable enough to buy in multiples so you don't run out, such as outdoor patio seating, insect repellent, and mold killers. Each item that made our list has at least a 4.4 overall rating, and everything costs $30 or less.
Extra outdoor seating
Nothing kills the vibes at a neighborhood block party faster than not having enough seating. Lowe's has several patio furniture sets, but when you need an inexpensive option to accommodate everyone, take a look at the Style Selections Pelham Bay Stackable Dining Chairs. Constructed from a rust-resistant steel frame capable of holding up to 250 pounds, each $30 chair has a powder-coated finish and tan sling seat that over 150 customers have given a five-star rating. The chairs come pre-assembled and stack easily for storage in a corner of your shed or garage when the party's over.
Pool chemicals
If your family spends all summer splashing in the backyard, you already know swimming pool cleaning and maintenance can be a time-consuming and expensive venture. To avoid making a trip to the store every time the water's color starts to take a turn, it makes sense to stock up on the pool chemicals you'll need. Lowe's has a wide variety for every type of pool, but the $8 bags of Clorox 40-lb Pool Salt are flying off the shelves. Hundreds of customers love how quickly the salt dissolves and consider it a great value for the price.
Insect control sprays
Whether you're battling bugs inside or out, Lowe's has a massive wall of insect repellent and pest control solutions. But there's one highly rated spray that reviewers say is a cut above the rest. Available in lavender, lemon, or outdoor fresh scents, Raid's Defend Ant and Roach Killer packs a lot of power into a $5.38 aerosol can. Since it kills critters like beetles, ants, cockroaches, spiders, or scorpions on contact, it makes sense to stock up on several canisters before bugs start to, well, bug you.
Birdseed
There are lots of ways to attract birds to your yard, but few things work as well as offering some tasty treats. Temperatures rise during the spring and summer, instead of stocking up on suet, you should reach for Lowe's popular bags of National Audubon Society Black Oil Sunflower Seeds. Over 2,750 customers have given the $22 bags a five-star rating, describing them as a magnet for cardinals and other feathered friends. Squirrels and possums will also make short work of this seed, so consider stocking up on a few bags to keep your feeders full all season.
Heavy-duty work gloves
Having several pairs of heavy-duty work gloves nearby is a must for spring cleaning tasks and major summer projects. Whether you're planting and trimming hedges or building a brick paver garden path or walkway, DIYing can do serious damage if you don't keep your hands protected. Lowe's has an enormous selection of every kind of gloves you could imagine, from thick leather options to latex-dipped polyester. Its highest-rated pair is its exclusive Style Selections Nylon Gardening Gloves, a $15 find with a 4.9 rating overall.
Miracle-Gro potting mix
Speaking of digging in the dirt, if you're constantly rescuing plants from the nursery or you're dying to install those Amazon self-watering window box planters that keep plants happy with little effort, there's one gardening supply you won't want to suddenly run out of. Lowe's sells 50 quart bags of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix for about $15. The brand claims its popular product will help you "grow plants twice as big," a sentiment echoed by the 10,000 customers who've given it a five-star rating. Gardeners report the bagged mix is rich, lightweight, and easy to use.
Weed killer
Some plants you'll want to help along, while others could be the bane of your existence all spring and summer. While you could go after the peskiest weeds by hand, thousands of Lowe's customers say it's easier to spot treat with Spectracide Ready-to-Use 1 Gallon Weed and Grass Killer. Although you'll want to avoid it around any edible plants, it's ideal for patios and walkways that always seem to have unwanted tufts of green popping up. The $7 price makes this an affordable item to stock up on, especially if you have stubborn weeds needing multiple treatments.
Hose-capable glass cleaner
Letting the summer sun shine into your home is glorious, unless it's been a while since you washed your windows. Getting after dirt and grime with a spray bottle and microfiber cloth is one option, but Lowe's customers are obsessed with Windex Outdoor Glass Cleaner Bundle. The $30 set comes with a spray bottle that attaches to a garden hose and a refill bottle containing plant- and synthetic-safe formula. You'll want to stock up on a few refills if you've got lots of windows, doors, or patio furniture that need a good scrub without the backbreaking work.
Mold remover
There are many common causes of mold growth in the home, including warm summer weather on the heels of a rainy spring. If moisture has created mold problems inside or outside your house, it's important to address it quickly to avoid serious health issues. Mold Armor Rapid Clean Remediation Spray is another trending item that Lowe's customers can't get enough of. The multi-purpose cleaner kills, cleans, and prevents mold on non-porous surfaces. Since mold can take less than 48 hours to become established, it makes sense to keep a few of these $12 bottles in your supply closet.
Air filters
Mold isn't the only thing that will impact your home's air quality as summer rolls around. Pollen and dust stirred up during spring cleaning can cause problems if you don't remember to regularly change your HVAC system's air filter. It's an easy DIY air conditioner maintenance task, especially if you already have a few of the popular Filtrete Micro Allergen Pleated Air Filters. They're available in several sizes and styles and start at just $15 each. If you don't stock up, some reviewers say the Lowe's air filter subscription makes it easier to manage this monthly must-do.
Outdoor pillows
Once the garden's planted, the deck's washed, the windows are shining, and the birds are fed, there's only one thing left to do: spend time outside to soak it all in. Stocking up on accessories for your porch or patio furniture adds comfort and beauty at a bargain if you opt for the Arden Selections Square Throw Pillows from Lowe's. Available in striped patterns or floral designs, each $16 item is made from a plush polyester fiber insert covered in UV-resistant fabric. They have a 4.9-star overall rating, with customers raving about their longevity and value.