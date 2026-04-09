11 Lowe's Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring And Summer

Warmer weather has arrived, and that has many of us making a long list of DIY projects that need to be tackled around the home and yard. We're talking getting plants into the ground before the growing season starts, right along with cleaning the windows, killing those weeds popping up in the driveway, dealing with that giant ant hill in the middle of the front yard, and, oh yeah, opening up the pool. Luckily, Lowe's has practically everything you need to cross those chores right off your list ... along with a few items that will let you linger long after the job's done.

After looking at huge assortments on everything from pest control to pool chemistry, we sought out the most popular, trending, and other must-have Lowe's items smart homeowners should stock up on for spring and summer. To find them, we focused on spring landscape maintenance and other tasks that help us get ready to spend the entire summer outside. Your local Lowe's carries around 40,000 products to choose from, while the company's website offers more than 2 million, so we did the hard work for you by narrowing down our picks to highly-rated products that are affordable enough to buy in multiples so you don't run out, such as outdoor patio seating, insect repellent, and mold killers. Each item that made our list has at least a 4.4 overall rating, and everything costs $30 or less.