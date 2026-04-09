Ditch Bulky Over-The-Toilet Cabinets And Try This DIY For Chic Storage

Every room in a home is deserving of chic storage, even bathrooms and water closets. If your toilet is currently outfitted with a bulky over-the-toilet storage solution, consider replacing it with a sleek and practical design. You don't need a clunky premade cabinet when floating shelves are just as easy to assemble. This minimalist look offers a timeless appeal and makes it easy to keep up with current trends by switching up the decor.

It can be difficult to find bathroom storage options with enough space for all of your essentials without cramping the room, especially in a confined water closet. Instead of trying to cram all your belongings into a pre-designed cabinet, install invisible shelves with plenty of flexible space. Invisible shelves won't take up any floor room, and you can easily paint them to match a bathroom's interior design. Leave items out and exposed on the shelf, or tucked away in organized baskets, depending on your preference. The result is an organized bathroom that's truly satisfying.

Seeing as floating storage is a popular trend, this style of shelving easily makes a bathroom feel chic and trendy. Blending function and aesthetics is a priority in interior design at the moment, and this is the perfect opportunity to integrate those features. These shelves can be decorated with many functional but decorative features, including illuminating lights, a fresh-smelling bowl of potpourri, or even a unique bathroom storage and decor idea to hide toilet paper.