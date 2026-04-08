The Simple Scrap Wood DIY That Keeps Extra Toilet Paper Perfectly Organized

Wouldn't it be nice to have extra toilet paper handy so you don't have to get up and hunt for a new roll when the one you're using runs out? There are plenty of store-bought holders that can make that a reality, but a DIY build is often the best solution to suit your bathroom's unique layout. Customizing a creation, like a built-in toilet paper holder made from scrap wood that attaches to the side of your sink, will fit exactly where you need it without clashing with the room. For optimal space efficiency, one easy project from Instagram user metdaan produces a compact toilet paper holder you can mount to a wall. It features a wooden rod for the roll in use plus three perfectly sized compartments that hold spare rolls tightly so they won't fall out.

It's possible to complete this project without power tools, but a brad nailer and a circular saw will help you get it done faster. In lieu of power tools, you can use a lightweight hammer, some 1 ½-inch finish nails, a hand saw, a tape measure, a speed square, and a pencil. Wood glue is optional; it might be messy, but if you use it, your project will be much sturdier.

You'll also need wood, of course. A typical toilet roll is 4 inches in length and diameter, so some spare 1-by-4 lumber (which is actually 3 ½ inches wide), is perfect. If you don't have enough scraps, you can buy a few extra pieces of 1-by-4 pine right off the shelf and save yourself the effort of ripping wider boards. To finish the build, you'll need a 5-inch-long, 1 ½-inch-wide wood dowel to hold the roll in use.