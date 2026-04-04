The Built-In Toilet Paper Storage Solution Anyone Can DIY Out Of Scrap Wood

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Unless you prefer to wash with a bidet, a toilet paper holder is a critical bathroom amenity. If your bathroom doesn't have one, you can always shop for a freestanding holder, but a good alternative is to install one yourself. YouTuber Living to DIY with Rachel Metz has an innovative design that also builds extra storage space into your cramped privy. The idea is to DIY a toilet paper shelving unit out of wood and attach it to the side of your bathroom vanity next to your toilet. The cubby has a compartment to hold the roll in use, another below it to store backup rolls, and a taller one on the side to hold cleaning supplies or a plunger. If you have leftover scrap wood from past projects to make it, this can be one of the most functional and budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you could try.

For this to work, the side of the cabinet should be next to your toilet but not too close, because you need to leave enough space for the toilet. Code requires 15 inches of clearance from the middle of the toilet to the cabinet you build. The materials you need to assemble this project include your scrap wood pieces (e.g., 1-by-6 or 2-by-6 pieces), finish nails, and wood glue, such as Titebond Wood Glue. If you want to stain or paint it, you'll need sandpaper to prepare the wood, as well as paint or stain and a clear protective finish, such as Varathane Water-Based Acrylic. If you decide to paint, don't forget wood primer. Without it, the bare wood may soak up the paint unevenly and leave blotches. Make your life easier by choosing fast-drying and easy-to-clean water-based finishing products.