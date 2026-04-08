The Chic Decor Hack To Store Your TV Remotes And Elevate Your Space

Electronics are a staple of the digital landscape we live in. That doesn't mean you want proof of their existence strewn across the house every day. The average home has seven or more remote-controllable devices, according to Dataintelo, so working out how to clean a living room to make things like TV remotes hidden but within reach is tricky. Fortunately, with a neat little hack involving a book, you can tuck these unsightly essentials into attractive coffee table decor.

The way this literary lockup works is by using a fake book, one with a hollow inside. The TV remote, gaming controllers, and anything else you want out of sight gets popped inside. This is a great method for elevating a basic living room look with some beautiful and meaningful decor. Pick up other coffee table books that will make your space feel complete, and add the hideaway model to the top of the stack. You'll have the perfect mix of function and literature with no more digital mess.

There are two ways to go about bringing your book safe hack to life. One is purchasing a box that resembles a novel, like innoicco Aesthetic Decorative Books. This duo looks like neutral-colored art books, but you can use any similar boxes you find at your local craft store, thrift shop, or online that suit your style. The second (and more fun) method is to make a storage book yourself.