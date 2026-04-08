The Chic Decor Hack To Store Your TV Remotes And Elevate Your Space
Electronics are a staple of the digital landscape we live in. That doesn't mean you want proof of their existence strewn across the house every day. The average home has seven or more remote-controllable devices, according to Dataintelo, so working out how to clean a living room to make things like TV remotes hidden but within reach is tricky. Fortunately, with a neat little hack involving a book, you can tuck these unsightly essentials into attractive coffee table decor.
The way this literary lockup works is by using a fake book, one with a hollow inside. The TV remote, gaming controllers, and anything else you want out of sight gets popped inside. This is a great method for elevating a basic living room look with some beautiful and meaningful decor. Pick up other coffee table books that will make your space feel complete, and add the hideaway model to the top of the stack. You'll have the perfect mix of function and literature with no more digital mess.
There are two ways to go about bringing your book safe hack to life. One is purchasing a box that resembles a novel, like innoicco Aesthetic Decorative Books. This duo looks like neutral-colored art books, but you can use any similar boxes you find at your local craft store, thrift shop, or online that suit your style. The second (and more fun) method is to make a storage book yourself.
Making and styling your storage book for your TV remotes
If you plan to DIY a storage book for your remotes, you'll need an old book, adhesive (such as Mod Podge), a paint brush, a ruler, and a sharp craft or utility knife. Check the thickness and length of your remotes, and make sure you get a book that is large enough to fit them and still able to close. The book should be at least a couple of inches longer than the longest remote you plan to store. To transform a thrifted novel, paint the exterior pages with Mod Podge to bond them together. Place a piece of paper between the front cover and the first page so they don't stick together as you wait for the glue to set, and put something heavy on top of the book while it dries.
After the glue has set, open the front cover so you can trace your cutting lines on the first page with a ruler and pencil, placing them about an inch away from the outer edge of the page. Following these guide lines, use the cutter to slice away a few pages at a time until you're about ½ inch from the bottom. Coat the newly cut inside edges of the compartment with glue to seal them. For a more finished look, you can also line the inside with felt or paper. This book makes a great decorative accent as you style your coffee table and will spark your creativity to add more hidden storage on shelves and tables around the house. Pop in TV remotes, USB sticks, phone chargers, and anything else you want to hide for an stylish, no-clutter living room with all your controllers within easy reach.