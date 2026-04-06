Check For This Common Roof Problem Before Spring Showers Make It Worse

To avoid an expensive leak when those spring downpours hit, it's a good idea to clean the roof of winter debris and regularly check the state of your shingles early in the season. Take a close look for any cracked or lifted shingles. If you notice spots that are starting to curl up or the shingles have shifted, examine the decking underneath to make sure it isn't getting soft from constant moisture exposure. You should also keep an eye out for any mold, algae, or moss growth. It is possible to remove moss from a roof, but spotting it means you have a moisture or ventilation issue that needs to be addressed.

While you can repair or replace a few cracked or lifted shingles yourself, there are some telltale signs that it's time for a new roof. If only a few shingles are buckling, it could be that your roofing installer didn't drive in a few nails far enough or in the right place. But when most of your shingles are curling up around the edges or missing entirely, the wooden decking below may have trapped moisture that could be catastrophic to the entire structure of your home.

Winter weather can slowly cause issues over time, and since asphalt shingles have a typical lifespan of around 15 to 20 years, fading and weakening should be expected as they age. Most roofing companies will offer free or low-cost consultations to discuss whether a repair or replacement is appropriate for your situation. Whether you spot a few lifted shingles or you've got a suspicious spot on your ceiling, it's a good idea to call in the pros if you think there's a chance of a roof leak.