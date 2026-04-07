The Forgotten Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing Into Smart Hanging Storage

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In today's world, people clearly receive more emails than letters. Even bills are made accessible through online portals. Yet, if you see a hanging mail holder at the thrift store — don't think you can't still put it to good use! Mail holders come in various sizes, but they all feature compartments to help with storing envelopes. Turns out, they can be utilized in many other ways around the home, something numerous thrifters have discovered. Simply mount a mail holder in your kitchen, bathroom, or living room and you'll have a clever storage solution that doesn't take up precious surface space. If you do still receive paper bills, you could organize your mail with an easy Dollar Tree hack instead.

The first thing to do with your mail holder is get it all cleaned up. And if it's looking a little worn and outdated, you can give it a total makeover. Paint a wooden mail holder the same color as your wall so that it blends, or choose the opposite so it gets noticed. Add designs to the front of the holder, like with CH HAICHENG Flower Stencils, to make it even more beautiful. If you'd prefer a different technique, you could cover the compartments with GLOW4U French Country Floral Contact Paper. Take into consideration where you'll be hanging the mail holder so that you can pick the best look for it. You can always just keep your holder as is if you prefer the natural wood, metal, or wicker material it's made with.