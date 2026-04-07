The Forgotten Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing Into Smart Hanging Storage
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In today's world, people clearly receive more emails than letters. Even bills are made accessible through online portals. Yet, if you see a hanging mail holder at the thrift store — don't think you can't still put it to good use! Mail holders come in various sizes, but they all feature compartments to help with storing envelopes. Turns out, they can be utilized in many other ways around the home, something numerous thrifters have discovered. Simply mount a mail holder in your kitchen, bathroom, or living room and you'll have a clever storage solution that doesn't take up precious surface space. If you do still receive paper bills, you could organize your mail with an easy Dollar Tree hack instead.
The first thing to do with your mail holder is get it all cleaned up. And if it's looking a little worn and outdated, you can give it a total makeover. Paint a wooden mail holder the same color as your wall so that it blends, or choose the opposite so it gets noticed. Add designs to the front of the holder, like with CH HAICHENG Flower Stencils, to make it even more beautiful. If you'd prefer a different technique, you could cover the compartments with GLOW4U French Country Floral Contact Paper. Take into consideration where you'll be hanging the mail holder so that you can pick the best look for it. You can always just keep your holder as is if you prefer the natural wood, metal, or wicker material it's made with.
Hang up a mail holder and it'll be your new favorite storage solution
It's now time to give your mail holder a brand new purpose. The design and size will naturally affect what it can help organize. If it has larger pockets, attach it to a kitchen wall near the stove, then fill them with cooking utensils. Alternatively, it could serve as a holder for disposable items such as napkins, plastic silverware, and small plates. Hang it to be a snack station for wrapped treats such as granola bars, or make it into a spice rack or catch-all container. By taking advantage of vertical space, it can help organize a kitchen without getting in the way.
Need a bathroom storage idea? Just secure a hanging mail holder to an empty wall. It can be used to prevent beauty items and essentials from cluttering the counter. Place rolled hand towels inside, too, so that there's always one available. Stepping into the living room, you can use the slots for remotes, game controllers, and extra batteries. Just make sure that they fit nicely inside. Since some mail holders feature hooks for keys, you could turn it into a jewelry organizer for your bedroom.
Repurpose the holder to help keep some of your hobby supplies tidy, whether you enjoy art, gardening, or tinkering around in the garage. The ideas are endless for how you can use one for hanging storage, which have nothing to do with organizing snail mail. So keep your eyes open for mail holders at the thrift store. Have a storage idea in mind so that you can be on the lookout for one that'll work for it. Or, just a grab mail holder in general — and surely you'll be able to find a use for it!