This Gorgeous Shrub Attracts Pollinators And Doubles As Backyard Privacy

When considering how to choose the best shrubs for your landscape, there are a few factors that make a shrub ideal. A native shrub with gorgeous, pollinator-friendly flowers that grow large enough to act as a living privacy wall might sound absolutely perfect. The good news is that there is a shrub that fits that description perfectly: Common ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius) is native to the eastern and central regions of the U.S., and it has all the qualities you're looking for!

Also known as Atlantic ninebark, common ninebark can grow up to 10 feet tall and six feet wide, making it an excellent privacy plant to help you create your own private backyard oasis. Whether planted in a hedge along the borders of your property or standing alone as a statement piece, ninebark will make a lovely addition to your yard.

These shrubs provide a haven for all kinds of wildlife, too. During late spring to mid-summer, the plant blooms with large clusters of white or pink flowers that bees and butterflies enjoy. On top of that, ninebark serves as a host shrub for the caterpillars of some moth species, and the flowers are followed by small, red fruits that attract songbirds.