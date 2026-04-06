This Easy-To-Grow Herb May Help Keep Squirrels At Bay In Your Garden

While repelling squirrels with peppermint oil is one way to use the scent of mint against these rascally rodents, this method involves you relying on whole mint plants. The catch is that mint needs to be used rather strategically for such purposes — simply setting out a mint plant in your yard will likely do little in the way of squirrel control. Mint might be used instead in conjunction with more reliable physical barriers, such as netting. In theory, using actual mint plants could work as a more no-fuss barrier, since you don't need to worry about spraying essential oils regularly or after recent rainfall. Just keep in mind that plant scents are likely not as potent as essential oils such as peppermint.

Before you attempt to plant mint around your garden beds, it's important to keep in mind that all species from the mint family are very invasive. For this reason, it's best to plant mint in containers and place them around your garden to prevent its weedy qualities. Choose containers that are at least 12 inches in diameter to allow the mint room to grow. Consider placing them around key areas where you see squirrels, as well as barriers near some of the plants you wish to help protect.

Also, keep in mind that squirrels may eventually get used to mint plants, so you will need to constantly keep them on their little toes. This may involve moving the plants around, adding more of them, or rotating them with other pretty flowers and plants that may prevent squirrels.