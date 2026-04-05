This IKEA Find Solves The Problem Of A Lack Of Kitchen Countertop Space

When your kitchen lacks enough counter space, your options to remedy the issue may seem limited without additional square footage or a major renovation. Sure, you could bring in a piece of furniture with a work top, but not everyone has the space to do so. Thankfully, IKEA has shown up yet again with another one of its budget-friendly, clever solutions to maximize kitchen countertop space: the UTRUSTA pull-out work surface. Instead of adding a bulky piece of furniture to your kitchen's footprint to gain more counter space, this $50 unit is designed to remain hidden within the cabinet frame when not in use for a totally seamless, integrated look. But when the time comes to cook up a storm, you can extend the laminate shelf on the steel side runners to create a pop-up work surface. This is ideal for when you need a bit more space on the countertop for extra food prep and chopping, unloading groceries, baking with your stand mixer, and much more.

The roughly 22-inch square pull-out board adds about 3.36 square feet of work surface to your kitchen. If you're looking for a creative idea to expand your small kitchen, where every inch makes a massive difference to its efficiency and functionality, this is huge. But even larger kitchens have issues with workflow and a lack of countertop space, so this IKEA solution is a great option for kitchens of all sizes. Now that you know the potential that the IKEA UTRUSTA has to really maximize the practicality of your kitchen, let's break down some of the best ways to use this clever pull-out shelf in your home, as well as installation and usage realities to ensure it meets your needs and expectations before you lift a finger.