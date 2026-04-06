The Flower You Should Plant With Rosemary To Fill Your Garden With Pollinators

Sure, rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus or, as it was previously known, Rosmarinus officinalis) is a fragrant addition to any garden. But there are plenty of other reasons to plant this shrub, including for its ability to attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators such as hummingbirds. While growing rosemary alone can bring pollinators to your yard, you can supercharge its impact and entice even more of them to stop by for a visit if you plant your rosemary alongside another pollinator-friendly companion plant.

Companion plants thrive when placed near certain other plants and can offer benefits such as enhanced crop production (for your fruit and veggie additions), deterring potentially harmful pests, improving soil health, and even attracting beneficial garden visitors — like pollinators. Rosemary makes an excellent companion for a number of plants, including fellow herbs such as sage, thyme, and oregano, plus lavender and strawberries. When it comes to pollinators, though, the flower you'll want to pair with your rosemary plants is alyssum.

Alyssum (Lobularia maritima), or sweet alyssum, is exactly the companion plant you need for rosemary. Its white, pink, and purple blossoms might be tiny, but this plant is hardy and long-blooming, with flowers that are tough enough to handle early spring temperatures swings as well as the cooler temperatures of early fall. It thrives in USDA Hardiness Zones 5 to 9, and alyssum is quite an easy plant to grow from seed. But most importantly of all for those who are hoping to draw all the pollinators to their yards, alyssum's fragrant flowers are loved by bees, butterflies, flower flies, and stingless wasps that use their nectar.