The Common Kitchen Liquid That Makes Dirty Porcelain Floors Sparkle
Harder, denser, and more durable than its ceramic counterpart, porcelain tile is one tough material. Porcelain tile is made out of fine kaolin clay, and it's impervious to water. And, since porcelain tile is usually glazed, your tile should be durable enough to withstand everything daily life throws its way. As an added perk, the material doesn't usually need a lot of maintenance to look its best. However, if you have porcelain tile floors in your home, you might notice that over years of foot traffic, spills, and general dirt, your tile might be looking dingy and not-so-sparkling clean, even if you've been mopping your floors on a schedule. The solution to shining porcelain tile floors is probably already in your kitchen, though, as it's a common liquid you likely use around the house for plenty of other cleaning needs: distilled white vinegar.
Vinegar, specifically distilled white vinegar, might be a kitchen staple, but it's also a potent cleaning solution. Since vinegar is made from acetic acid, it can clean and disinfect; plus, acetic acid is found in some store-bought cleaning solutions, making it a great alternative if you don't want to purchase a specialized cleaning product. It's just acidic enough to tackle dirt and stains, but still mild enough to be safe for many surfaces. And when it comes to your porcelain tile, an acidic cleaner like vinegar might be just what you need to tackle the soap scum, grout haze, water spots, and limescale buildup that's making it look dull rather than sparkling clean.
How to clean porcelain tile floors with vinegar
The next time you're preparing to clean your porcelain tile floors, break out your white vinegar as a homemade cleaning solution. After you sweep or vacuum your flooring to remove any loose dirt and debris, you'll be ready to prepare a mopping solution to wet mop the porcelain tile. Mix vinegar with hot water, then apply it to the floor with your chosen mop. It's best to avoid a traditional mop-and-bucket setup as well as sponge mops, since they can push dirty water off your tiles and onto your porous grout, so you may want to choose a chamois-style one instead. Alternatively, you can apply your vinegar cleaning solution by hand, using a spray bottle and cloth towel to wipe up the liquid (and any dirt that comes along, too).
While some sources say it's fine to use undiluted vinegar on both your tiles and grout, there's more evidence that suggests diluting vinegar — and keeping it away from grout as best you can — is the safest move. In general, no matter what you're cleaning, it's best to dilute white vinegar with water using a 50:50 mix. For porcelain tile specifically, you can use a one part water, one part vinegar recipe or dilute the household essential even more by using 1 cup of vinegar for every 1 gallon of water. When it comes to your grout, vinegar can be safe to use when diluted; however, for some grout, like grout that's already damaged, the acidity of this kitchen staple could cause it to deteriorate further.