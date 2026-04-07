Not Granite, Not Marble: Erin Napier's Unique Kitchen Countertop Idea Stuns

Marble can feel heavy, and granite countertops are out of style, so what should you do instead? If you're in the middle of a home renovation and need some quick advice, HGTV's Erin Napier has you covered. In an episode of "Home Town", Napier reveals that she loves limestone countertops. "It looks so old world, European, and simple," Napier says (via YouTube). She's apparently not the only one who loves it. In 2023, the house went up for sale, garnering immediate attention – and you can still see those gorgeous countertops in the listing photos.

Limestone is a great choice for adding charm to your kitchen. It's most commonly found in soft, neutral colors that pair well with most aesthetics, but you can also get it in more colorful tints. The mottled pattern of natural limestone is also a nice way to introduce some pattern or texture into your kitchen without going overboard. It can vary from subtle swirls to more obvious patches, offering a nice variety of options to choose from. While limestone will look nice as a bathroom backsplash, fireplace mantle, or even as tile flooring, part of what makes it great for kitchen counters is its heat resistance. Unlike materials such as laminate, limestone won't burn or blister if you set a hot pan on it.

Although it's a natural stone just like marble and granite, limestone tends to have a warmer, more inviting look to it. It also manages to maintain some of the luxurious appeal of using real stone. If you love hosting in your kitchen and want your guests to feel both cozy and impressed, limestone countertops have you covered.