Not Granite, Not Marble: Erin Napier's Unique Kitchen Countertop Idea Stuns
Marble can feel heavy, and granite countertops are out of style, so what should you do instead? If you're in the middle of a home renovation and need some quick advice, HGTV's Erin Napier has you covered. In an episode of "Home Town", Napier reveals that she loves limestone countertops. "It looks so old world, European, and simple," Napier says (via YouTube). She's apparently not the only one who loves it. In 2023, the house went up for sale, garnering immediate attention – and you can still see those gorgeous countertops in the listing photos.
Limestone is a great choice for adding charm to your kitchen. It's most commonly found in soft, neutral colors that pair well with most aesthetics, but you can also get it in more colorful tints. The mottled pattern of natural limestone is also a nice way to introduce some pattern or texture into your kitchen without going overboard. It can vary from subtle swirls to more obvious patches, offering a nice variety of options to choose from. While limestone will look nice as a bathroom backsplash, fireplace mantle, or even as tile flooring, part of what makes it great for kitchen counters is its heat resistance. Unlike materials such as laminate, limestone won't burn or blister if you set a hot pan on it.
Although it's a natural stone just like marble and granite, limestone tends to have a warmer, more inviting look to it. It also manages to maintain some of the luxurious appeal of using real stone. If you love hosting in your kitchen and want your guests to feel both cozy and impressed, limestone countertops have you covered.
Are limestone countertops right for you?
Limestone countertops offer a lot of benefits, but that doesn't automatically mean they're perfect for everyone. It's ideal for lovers of natural patterns and textures, subtle colors, and European charm, but those wanting a more exciting look may have better luck elsewhere. Alternatively, you could use limestone counters as a neutral base for the brighter colors and bolder patterns in your curtains or backsplash to play off of.
Beyond aesthetics, limestone countertops sit in an interesting middle ground when it comes to natural stone. Lower-end limestone may be more expensive at the lower end than granite or marble, but higher-end limestone is significantly more affordable at its higher prices. It's a nice way to get more bang for your buck, resulting in a luxurious kitchen at a lower cost. But if you're on a tighter budget, it may be more cost effective to choose another material or limit your limestone use. If you have multiple counters, try only using limestone near the stove to benefit from the heat resistance. Using a matching or complimentary material for the other counters may help mitigate costs.
Care is another important factor. While limestone is great at resisting heat, it's also porous and easy to scratch. You can mitigate these issues through proper sealing and gentle treatment. Use a cutting board when chopping your veggies, and make sure the counter is coated in a protective seal to prevent stains. If you plan on using limestone for outdoor kitchen counters, you'll need to make sure you know how to clean outdoor limestone as well. Avoid acidic cleaners and opt for something made specifically for cleaning stone instead.