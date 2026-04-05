Does The Fake Wasp Nest Trick Actually Work? What Experts Want You To Know

While decoy wasp nests may not be the best way to repel wasps and can have inconsistent results, this pest control method is fairly common. Scott Svenheim spoke exclusively with Hunker about why people so often hang these DIY nests outside their homes. "Companies are always looking for a way to make money — effective or not," he says. "And, homeowners are often looking for a 'quick fix' alternative when they don't like the real answers given by pest control professionals."

Instead, Svenheim has more thorough advice for preventing and getting rid of wasps. "Modifications to the property are really the only effective methods," he says, adding, "Paper Wasps choose nesting sites in protected areas near where they get everything they need to survive and breed." Rather than taking a chance on a decoy, Svenheim recommends eliminating sources of water that may be attracting the wasps, or considering the location of flowers. Pay attention to food and other resources that could be attracting the wasps to try to keep them from visiting your yard.

If it's too late for preventative measures and there are already wasps building a nest on your property, Svenheim explains that the species of insect you're dealing with determines if there's any real threat. "Paper wasps are normally only aggressive when provoked or threatened; therefore, give them space — don't aggravate them, don't mess with their nests, and you'll be fine. Other types of wasps like the Yellow Jacket or one of the Hornet species are much more aggressive and inclined to sting," he says.