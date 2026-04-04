Everyone Will Be Buying Thrift Store Lamps When They See This Patio Planter DIY!

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A visit to a thrift store is even more fun if you see its contents as project materials for making completely new things for your home, garden, and outdoor living spaces. To kick things up a notch, completely forget about the original purpose for those thrift store finds. For instance, with a little disassembly, a bedroom floor lamp can be repurposed into a clever patio planter with a built-in plant stand. Any completely vertical floor lamp with a heavy or sturdy base is best for this, since it has to stay upright outdoors in the elements. The lamp should also be stable; a wobbly or broken pole won't work because the planter needs to sit atop it.

Perhaps the best part of this project is that the lamp doesn't need to be functional. Even if its socket or cord is missing, it won't matter, since you'll have to remove those elements when you transform it, anyway. The thrift store might also have the planter basket you need for this project, too. Look for any wire basket that can hold a coconut coir liner. If you can't find one, a Hanging Wire Planter from Dollar Tree does the trick, just remove the chains first.