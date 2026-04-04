Everyone Will Be Buying Thrift Store Lamps When They See This Patio Planter DIY!
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A visit to a thrift store is even more fun if you see its contents as project materials for making completely new things for your home, garden, and outdoor living spaces. To kick things up a notch, completely forget about the original purpose for those thrift store finds. For instance, with a little disassembly, a bedroom floor lamp can be repurposed into a clever patio planter with a built-in plant stand. Any completely vertical floor lamp with a heavy or sturdy base is best for this, since it has to stay upright outdoors in the elements. The lamp should also be stable; a wobbly or broken pole won't work because the planter needs to sit atop it.
Perhaps the best part of this project is that the lamp doesn't need to be functional. Even if its socket or cord is missing, it won't matter, since you'll have to remove those elements when you transform it, anyway. The thrift store might also have the planter basket you need for this project, too. Look for any wire basket that can hold a coconut coir liner. If you can't find one, a Hanging Wire Planter from Dollar Tree does the trick, just remove the chains first.
How to make a unique planter from a floor lamp
Remove the lampshade, harp, and lightbulb from the floor lamp, if it has any of those elements. You can save them for another project, if you like. Next, remove the tube-shaped socket shell by pressing a flathead screwdriver into the area that's marked "press" between the top and bottom halves. It should lift off once you loosen it, exposing the light socket. Use a screwdriver to loosen the wires attached to the socket, then pull the socket out. Pull the cord through the bottom end of the lamp since you won't be using it for your new planter. If you'd like to give the lamp a fresh look, spray paint it a hue that pairs with your patio furniture. Use an all-in-one primer and paint, such as Krylon Fusion, which ensures the paint adheres without the extra step of priming.
Now, grab your wire planter basket piece and set it atop the lamp pole, moving it around a bit to get a good fit. Use zip ties to attach the bottom portions of the wire basket to the remaining socket and harp hardware. Make sure the ties are really tight so the basket won't wiggle around, since soil and plants will add significant weight. Once it's secure, put a coco liner inside the wire basket, add a nice potting mix, then your favorite flowers. If you're getting this ready for summer, use heat-tolerant plants that are best for hanging baskets. Mix several types of flowers for a cheery arrangement that greets you and your guests every time you enjoy your patio.