No More Gray: The Calming Color Every Designer Will Be Painting Rooms In 2026

Gray may be one of the most neutral and practical colors you can paint your walls, but it's also starting to feel extremely outdated. "The cool-gray trend has also officially run its course," interior designer Kelsey Matyas said in a recent interview with Real Simple. Once considered the coolest hue, gray now feels cold and bland in comparison to the mood-boosting dopamine decor we're all craving as the world keeps going sideways. Although it's long been relegated to patio pots and Spanish-style roof tiles, terra cotta is the calming color every designer will be using to paint rooms in 2026.

"An upbeat color, it's perfect to brighten up your space and still add so much charm and warmth. It looks gorgeous on flooring with light or dark-toned furniture, making it easy to work with," designer Mugdha Girish Uma told The Spruce. Earthy and bohemian, there are countless shades of terra cotta paint colors to choose from. The Sherwin-Williams color forecasting team included several within the "Sunbaked Hues" section of its 2026 Anthology, including "Henna Shade" and "Armagnac." Both capture the nuance of natural clay in distinct ways.

The company was ahead of the terra cotta trend when it announced "Cavern Clay" as the 2019 Color of the Year. At the time, director of color marketing Sue Wadden explained to Business of Home that the terra cotta hue is reminiscent of "canyons, deserts, and sun-washed late summer afternoons" and "is an easy way to bring the warmth of the outdoors in." Interior designer Beril Yilmaz is still using "Cavern Clay" on accent walls and living rooms, describing the hue on TikTok as "the perfect balance of red and orange with just enough brown to keep it earthy."