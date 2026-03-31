No More Gray: The Calming Color Every Designer Will Be Painting Rooms In 2026
Gray may be one of the most neutral and practical colors you can paint your walls, but it's also starting to feel extremely outdated. "The cool-gray trend has also officially run its course," interior designer Kelsey Matyas said in a recent interview with Real Simple. Once considered the coolest hue, gray now feels cold and bland in comparison to the mood-boosting dopamine decor we're all craving as the world keeps going sideways. Although it's long been relegated to patio pots and Spanish-style roof tiles, terra cotta is the calming color every designer will be using to paint rooms in 2026.
"An upbeat color, it's perfect to brighten up your space and still add so much charm and warmth. It looks gorgeous on flooring with light or dark-toned furniture, making it easy to work with," designer Mugdha Girish Uma told The Spruce. Earthy and bohemian, there are countless shades of terra cotta paint colors to choose from. The Sherwin-Williams color forecasting team included several within the "Sunbaked Hues" section of its 2026 Anthology, including "Henna Shade" and "Armagnac." Both capture the nuance of natural clay in distinct ways.
The company was ahead of the terra cotta trend when it announced "Cavern Clay" as the 2019 Color of the Year. At the time, director of color marketing Sue Wadden explained to Business of Home that the terra cotta hue is reminiscent of "canyons, deserts, and sun-washed late summer afternoons" and "is an easy way to bring the warmth of the outdoors in." Interior designer Beril Yilmaz is still using "Cavern Clay" on accent walls and living rooms, describing the hue on TikTok as "the perfect balance of red and orange with just enough brown to keep it earthy."
Designers love terra cotta hues thanks to their warm and earthy appeal
One of the reasons we suspect designers are gravitating toward terra cotta is because it introduces bold biophilic design while retaining enough of the neutrality that made gray so popular in years past. While highly saturated and pigmented versions are available, colors like Farrow & Ball's "Faded Terracotta", Benjamin Moore's "Mexican Tile", and Behr's "Clay Ground" all whisper instead of shout. "I think perhaps the biggest design movement for 2026 is going to be something about returning to the earth in all aspects of the sense. I'm talking about natural color palettes drawn straight from the earth, especially the warmer, muddier hues like terra cotta, olive green, muddy brown, and earthy grays," Better Homes & Gardens senior home editor Lauren Bengtson predicted in this year's BHG Real Estate Trends Report.
"Color is everywhere, but maybe [2026 is] about monochromatic tones within one color story, and [those] colors are dusty, rusty colors, not bright primary colors," designer Leanne Ford told Country Living. Whether you embrace the accent wall or color-drench everything, opt for a super soft option like C2 Paint's "Berry Brown" or embrace the moody richness of Glidden's 2026 Color of the Year "Warm Mahogany," remember that there's more to nailing the look than painting the walls. Pair your pick with natural fabrics like linen, plenty of lighting that enhances the natural warmth, and accents in colors that go exceptionally well with terra cotta like navy, teal, and cream.