A Party Pro's Game-Changing Tips To Elevate Your Final Four Party
For serious basketball fans, the best part of March Madness is hosting an unforgettable Final Four party. According to Asha Clare, private chef, event planner, and owner of Kitchen Fairy, offering the right food, seating, and a few surprises are the keys to creating a night your guests will remember long after the final buzzer. "An unforgettable party is about so much more than décor. It is about designing an experience that flows and feels intentional," she told Hunker during an exclusive interview. "Sports-themed watch parties differ from other house parties because the main focal point is the game with guest interaction playing a supportive role," Clare explained. In other words, even if you entertain frequently, you'll need to change up your usual approach since Final Four parties aren't your everyday birthday or holiday gathering.
The event planning expert told us all great parties start with a well-defined budget, guest list, and theme. Along with hoops, pennants, or trophies, the Final Four team colors and mascots can inspire your decorative elements. "Lean into the theme without overdoing it. Create 3-4 themed elements to keep the vibe Instagrammable, without becoming expensive or kitschy," Clare suggested.
Lighting is another way you can set the mood. "Final Four parties align best with a casual or luxe-casual vibe," Clare said. She suggested draping basketball string lights or using floodlights to wash your walls in team colors. This is also a great way to set the scene as your guests arrive or head to the backyard, especially if you use custom outdoor lighting solutions that can be synced with game audio.
Create viewing and lounging zones to accommodate all of your party guests
Once you've got a handle on the basic theme and lighting scheme, your next play is to figure out seating arrangements, sound, and even scents. As Asha Clare put it during her exclusive interview with Hunker, "Even though we're going for Final Four ambience, we don't want the party to smell like a locker room." Along with making sure to clean your bathrooms before company arrives, the event planner recommends opening windows to let in fresh air so your guests aren't the only thing circulating at the party.
Next, it's time for a little zone defense. "Create zones to manage guest flow and party features," Clare said. According to the expert, a basic plan will include distinct areas for viewing, lounging, and refreshments. When it comes to your viewing area, in addition to at least one large television or projector, you'll need to provide ample seating, blankets, and pillows. "Seating should be casual with clean sightlines so that all guests have a clear view of the game," she advised.
If space allows, create a separate lounge area. Clare recommends "lower light to create a 'chill' vibe, background audio to make the lounge feel like its own environment, [and] seating arranged in a circle or facing each other to encourage conversation." This can also be a great place to offer a few snacks or a small cooler of ice and canned beverages, although the event planner suggests locating most of your Final Four party food and beverages in a third zone.
Finger foods and unexpected fun are the real MVPs
Could you simply order a few pizzas or tap a keg and call it a party? Of course. But according to Asha Clare, party guests will notice when you give the food and drinks your best shot. "You can plan your food and beverage menu around standard 'game day' finger foods or elevate the classics by using premium ingredients," she told Hunker during her exclusive interview. The private chef suggested offering up "grab and go" wagyu beef sliders, buffalo chicken lollipops, or duck confit nachos if you want to keep things stadium-style. But she's also a big fan of surprising guests with unexpected fare like oysters on the half shell or charcuterie grazing tables.
Offering themed drinks is another way to make sure your party is a slam dunk. "Craft a signature cocktail, preferably one that can be made in a large batch so you're not playing bartender all night," Clare recommended. She suggested giving it a playful name, like "The MVP" or "Courtside Spritz." Prefer hosting an alcohol-free shindig at your home? "Offer a mocktail for those abstaining [or] serve sparkling water and/or infused water for hydration," she suggested.
Last but not least, there's only one step left to ensure your guests have a great time whether their favorite team heads to the championship game or not. "If I had to pick one main event strategy for taking your party from fun to unforgettable, I would say 'the element of surprise' is the secret sauce," the event planner confessed. During commercial breaks, encourage guests to karaoke school fight songs, play a little basketball trivia, or donate to a sports-related charity.