A Party Pro's Game-Changing Tips To Elevate Your Final Four Party

For serious basketball fans, the best part of March Madness is hosting an unforgettable Final Four party. According to Asha Clare, private chef, event planner, and owner of Kitchen Fairy, offering the right food, seating, and a few surprises are the keys to creating a night your guests will remember long after the final buzzer. "An unforgettable party is about so much more than décor. It is about designing an experience that flows and feels intentional," she told Hunker during an exclusive interview. "Sports-themed watch parties differ from other house parties because the main focal point is the game with guest interaction playing a supportive role," Clare explained. In other words, even if you entertain frequently, you'll need to change up your usual approach since Final Four parties aren't your everyday birthday or holiday gathering.

The event planning expert told us all great parties start with a well-defined budget, guest list, and theme. Along with hoops, pennants, or trophies, the Final Four team colors and mascots can inspire your decorative elements. "Lean into the theme without overdoing it. Create 3-4 themed elements to keep the vibe Instagrammable, without becoming expensive or kitschy," Clare suggested.

Lighting is another way you can set the mood. "Final Four parties align best with a casual or luxe-casual vibe," Clare said. She suggested draping basketball string lights or using floodlights to wash your walls in team colors. This is also a great way to set the scene as your guests arrive or head to the backyard, especially if you use custom outdoor lighting solutions that can be synced with game audio.