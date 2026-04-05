This Low-Maintenance Hanging Basket Flower Is A Hummingbird Magnet
There are many flowers that attract hummingbirds, but not all of them are suitable for hanging baskets or container gardens. If you don't have a lot of space in your garden, then you'll need something that's able to grow more compactly. One fantastic flower to consider is cuphea (Cuphea spp.), also called waxweeds, firecracker plants, and cigar plants. Don't be fooled by the use of the word "weed" in their common name — these flowers are stunning to both humans and hummingbirds.
Cuphea flowers bloom in vibrant shades of red, which is one of the best colors for attracting hummingbirds, along with various shades of yellow, purple, and orange. Not only are the bright colors attractive, but the shape of the flower is as well. Cuphea flowers are tube-shaped, which is the flower shape hummingbirds like the best. It's easier for them to fit their beak into the flowers to drink the nectar. Hummingbirds aren't the only pollinators who enjoys this flower. You can expect to see plenty of bees and butterflies visiting your cuphea flowers as well.
Cuphea generally grows well in hanging baskets, but be mindful of the space you have available. Some species grow tall enough that they may end up pressed against the overhang. For example, Mexican cigar plant (Cuphea ignea) and candy corn plant (Cuphea micropetala) can both grow to around three feet tall, so they aren't ideal for tight spaces. If your hanging basket hangs several feet below the overhang or isn't under an overhang at all, you may still be able to grow them without issue. Otherwise, plant those in your garden or in a container on the ground and select a smaller species for your hanging baskets. Blue waxweed (Cuphea viscosissima) , Mexican heather (Cuphea hyssopifolia), Florida waxweed (Cuphea aspera), and bat face cuphea (Cuphea llavea) are among the shorter varieties.
Growing and caring for cuphea plants
Cuphea plants are generally easy to care for and can even be propagated without much difficulty. Whether you're starting from seeds, a cutting, or a more mature plant, make sure your hanging basket is full of well-draining soil that has plenty of nutrients. Cuphea plants need rich soil in order to thrive, and they appreciate being fertilized regularly during the growing season once they're established. Place your cuphea where it will be in full sun to partial shade. A general rule of thumb is to give them more sun in cooler climates and more shade in hotter ones. Avoid keeping it in deep shade, as it produces more flowers when it gets plenty of sun, and more flowers means more nectar for the hummingbirds.
Most cuphea plants are sensitive to the cold, so only plant them after the last frost of the year has passed. The exact level of cold hardiness varies depending on species, but they typically are only hardy in zones 9 through 11. Don't worry if you live somewhere north of zone 9 — cuphea can be grown as a summer annual. An upside to growing your cuphea in a hanging basket is that you can also bring it indoors or move it into a greenhouse during winter. To make the most of cuphea's beautiful flowers, consider pairing it with a creative hanging planter for a beautiful and unique display.
Pruning and deadheading are both optional but beneficial. Light pruning or pinching can help control the size of your plant. It encourages bushier, more mounded growth rather than taller stems, which is useful if you're determined to grow one of the taller species in a tight space. Deadheading helps keep your plant looking clean, but the flowers will typically fall off on their own, so it isn't necessary.