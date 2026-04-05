This Low-Maintenance Hanging Basket Flower Is A Hummingbird Magnet

There are many flowers that attract hummingbirds, but not all of them are suitable for hanging baskets or container gardens. If you don't have a lot of space in your garden, then you'll need something that's able to grow more compactly. One fantastic flower to consider is cuphea (Cuphea spp.), also called waxweeds, firecracker plants, and cigar plants. Don't be fooled by the use of the word "weed" in their common name — these flowers are stunning to both humans and hummingbirds.

Cuphea flowers bloom in vibrant shades of red, which is one of the best colors for attracting hummingbirds, along with various shades of yellow, purple, and orange. Not only are the bright colors attractive, but the shape of the flower is as well. Cuphea flowers are tube-shaped, which is the flower shape hummingbirds like the best. It's easier for them to fit their beak into the flowers to drink the nectar. Hummingbirds aren't the only pollinators who enjoys this flower. You can expect to see plenty of bees and butterflies visiting your cuphea flowers as well.

Cuphea generally grows well in hanging baskets, but be mindful of the space you have available. Some species grow tall enough that they may end up pressed against the overhang. For example, Mexican cigar plant (Cuphea ignea) and candy corn plant (Cuphea micropetala) can both grow to around three feet tall, so they aren't ideal for tight spaces. If your hanging basket hangs several feet below the overhang or isn't under an overhang at all, you may still be able to grow them without issue. Otherwise, plant those in your garden or in a container on the ground and select a smaller species for your hanging baskets. Blue waxweed (Cuphea viscosissima) , Mexican heather (Cuphea hyssopifolia), Florida waxweed (Cuphea aspera), and bat face cuphea (Cuphea llavea) are among the shorter varieties.