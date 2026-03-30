What Pro Organizers Store In Their Hall Closets To Keep Their Home Clutter-Free
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Keeping a home clutter-free is a major challenge, even if you're a professional. It can be tempting to stash things anywhere you can, which is why hall closets often become mess magnets. Although there are several things you need to think about before organizing any closet, you'll know it's time when you start feeling slightly afraid to open the doors because you know a jumble of coats, umbrellas, toys, or rolls of wrapping paper are likely to tumble out the moment you do. To figure out a better way to use the unsung storage space, Hunker spoke with Mindy Godding, the founder of Abundance Organizing. During her exclusive interview, Godding said she dedicates her hall closets for everyday items instead of long-term storage.
"I have two hall closets. One is earmarked for towels, linens, and toiletries," Godding notes before explaining that her small 1960s home has extremely limited storage options. "We use the other one to store supplies for entertaining, bulk essentials like paper towels and garbage bags, along with less-frequently used pots and appliances in order to free up space in the kitchen." Godding added the second hall closet, affectionately dubbed her "pantry extension," during a renovation to expand her home's storage space. If creating a custom closet isn't in the cards or budget for you, there are many freestanding options worth considering from major retailers like IKEA and Wayfair.
Use hall closets to store everyday items instead of seasonal stuff
During her exclusive interview with Hunker, Mindy Godding said one of the most common mistakes people make when it comes keeping a home clutter-free is using their closets to store the wrong kind of items. "Hall closets are premium real estate!" she explains. "The biggest mistake I see people making is when they use hall closets for memorabilia or off-season items instead of items that would need to be retrieved more frequently." The professional organizer suggested keeping your everyday items in your hall closets, while storing seasonal stuff or precious keepsakes in other locations that aren't in high traffic zones. There are many storage solutions that will prevent unnecessary post-holiday headaches and keep your family heirlooms and most treasured items protected in the attic or basement while freeing up your hall closets for the things you use every day.
"The other mistake I frequently see is people trying to store a large variety of unrelated items in a hall closet with no rhyme or reason," Godding tells us. For her household, the solution is dedicating one hall closet as the primary linen closet and the other for entertaining, but the right solution for your family will depend on what kind of clutter you're battling and how you need to store it. "I recommend choosing a max of two or three key categories to assign a home in the hall closet," she suggests.
Create extra storage capacity with over-the-door and wall-mounted storage solutions
To keep her closets clutter-free, professional organizer Mindy Godding incorporates a wide range of products. "I love using lined baskets to contain items and keep shelves neat and tidy. The lining ensures that fabrics stay protected and clean," she tells Hunker during her exclusive interview. She's also a fan of over-the-door solutions that maximize storage capacity. The right one will depend on what you need to store, but the ULG 6 Pocket Organizer from Amazon is a popular choice thanks to its wide shelves and bonus side pockets that can accommodate everything from extra tissue boxes to bulky bottles of shampoo.
According to Godding, "Hall closets that are used for cleaning supplies benefit from a wall-mounted solution with clips to hold long-handled cleaning tools and hooks to hold rags or dusters." She highly recommends the Afoxsos Wall Mount Broom Holder from Lowe's. If you're dedicating a hall closet space to cleaning tools and supplies, it makes sense to also keep your favorite sprays and scrubs in the same place for easier access. "Plastic caddies are also helpful to protect shelf surfaces from cleaning agent drips and spills," Godding adds.
Last but not least, the professional organizer had a few storage suggestions for people who don't have a hall closet or can't repurpose one for whatever reason. "If entryway storage is needed, a taller storage option that has a combination of hooks and cubby storage is helpful for corralling jackets, tote bags, and shoes while keeping everything off the floor," Godding says. Even a cool vintage or thrifted coat rack can make a world of difference.