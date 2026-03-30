What Pro Organizers Store In Their Hall Closets To Keep Their Home Clutter-Free

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Keeping a home clutter-free is a major challenge, even if you're a professional. It can be tempting to stash things anywhere you can, which is why hall closets often become mess magnets. Although there are several things you need to think about before organizing any closet, you'll know it's time when you start feeling slightly afraid to open the doors because you know a jumble of coats, umbrellas, toys, or rolls of wrapping paper are likely to tumble out the moment you do. To figure out a better way to use the unsung storage space, Hunker spoke with Mindy Godding, the founder of Abundance Organizing. During her exclusive interview, Godding said she dedicates her hall closets for everyday items instead of long-term storage.

"I have two hall closets. One is earmarked for towels, linens, and toiletries," Godding notes before explaining that her small 1960s home has extremely limited storage options. "We use the other one to store supplies for entertaining, bulk essentials like paper towels and garbage bags, along with less-frequently used pots and appliances in order to free up space in the kitchen." Godding added the second hall closet, affectionately dubbed her "pantry extension," during a renovation to expand her home's storage space. If creating a custom closet isn't in the cards or budget for you, there are many freestanding options worth considering from major retailers like IKEA and Wayfair.