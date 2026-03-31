The One Kitchen Upgrade The Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Always Recommends
It can be tough to know where to put your money in a kitchen renovation, but turning to the experts can help. The Property Brothers have plenty of clever advice for home improvement, and Jonathan Scott has an interesting suggestion for kitchens in particular. Sharing tips in an Instagram post, Scott asserted, "If you have the room and are doing the renovation, I always recommend getting a produce fridge."
Smaller drawer refrigerators fit into your counter or island like regular cabinet drawers, expanding your fridge space. As long as you have access to a grounded outlet, drawer refrigerators are a convenient addition for holding snacks or managing cooking supplies, since you can mount them right under the counter where you perform your food prep. "We grow a lot of our own vegetables on our farm stand, so we can have veggies in here, fruit, extra waters, whatever we want," Scott explained in a tour of his kitchen on the Drew & Jonathan YouTube channel. "It's nice to have a little more functional appliance storage in addition to all the other storage."
Additionally, these fridges help maximize storage in a small kitchen. Since they fit into the counter, you don't need to worry as much about a large fridge taking up floor space or arranging your kitchen so the door doesn't bump the wall every time you open it. Instead, you could opt for a small fridge for your small kitchen, with drawer refrigerators providing extra storage. Drawer refrigerators can also be more accessible for people in wheelchairs, because they're lower to the ground. Kids may be able to access these drawers more easily as well, so you can sort their favorite snacks and drinks into one drawer for them to grab on their own.
Integrating a drawer refrigerator into your kitchen
Drawer refrigerators come in a wide range of styles, so no matter what kitchen color ideas you're considering for your renovation, you should be able to match it. Like the Marvel unit that Jonathan Scott has in his home, many drawer fridges are panel-ready, letting you update them with matching fronts to blend seamlessly with your cabinetry. Beyond that, there are a few factors to consider, like the price. Despite being smaller than a standard fridge, these specialty units start around $800, and many models run roughly $2,000 to $4,500. If it's within your budget, decide whether a free-standing or built-in drawer fridge is better for your home (some models can work as both). Built-in drawer refrigerators look sleek but require precise planning to ensure they fit. Free-standing models are a better option if you want to add drawer refrigerators without doing a complete kitchen renovation.
You'll also need to choose how many drawers you want. The model that Scott uses has two drawers in a stack, while some consist of a single drawer and others include three or more. If you love the idea of having more fridge space but aren't fond of drawers, you can also get an undercounter refrigerator that is arranged more like a mini-fridge. Both the mini-fridge style and the drawers work well in other areas too, like bedrooms, game rooms, or offices. If you have an outdoor kitchen or sitting area, adding an undercounter refrigerator is an efficient way to store cold drinks for guests and gatherings.