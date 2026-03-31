The One Kitchen Upgrade The Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Always Recommends

It can be tough to know where to put your money in a kitchen renovation, but turning to the experts can help. The Property Brothers have plenty of clever advice for home improvement, and Jonathan Scott has an interesting suggestion for kitchens in particular. Sharing tips in an Instagram post, Scott asserted, "If you have the room and are doing the renovation, I always recommend getting a produce fridge."

Smaller drawer refrigerators fit into your counter or island like regular cabinet drawers, expanding your fridge space. As long as you have access to a grounded outlet, drawer refrigerators are a convenient addition for holding snacks or managing cooking supplies, since you can mount them right under the counter where you perform your food prep. "We grow a lot of our own vegetables on our farm stand, so we can have veggies in here, fruit, extra waters, whatever we want," Scott explained in a tour of his kitchen on the Drew & Jonathan YouTube channel. "It's nice to have a little more functional appliance storage in addition to all the other storage."

Additionally, these fridges help maximize storage in a small kitchen. Since they fit into the counter, you don't need to worry as much about a large fridge taking up floor space or arranging your kitchen so the door doesn't bump the wall every time you open it. Instead, you could opt for a small fridge for your small kitchen, with drawer refrigerators providing extra storage. Drawer refrigerators can also be more accessible for people in wheelchairs, because they're lower to the ground. Kids may be able to access these drawers more easily as well, so you can sort their favorite snacks and drinks into one drawer for them to grab on their own.