The Clever Way Bookworms Should Be Reusing Vintage Doilies Around The House

There's no question that lace is making a comeback in interior design, even in the form of once-outdated, vintage doilies. It's time to take your grandmother's doily collection out of storage and find ways to incorporate them into more modern uses. Doilies aren't just good for protecting table surfaces, and there are many ways to repurpose these vintage accents around the house for DIY decor.

If you're a bookworm and love a cozy farmhouse aesthetic, there's a great coffee table book idea for design enthusiasts that utilizes three old-fashioned hardcover books, a doily, and twine. Old novels and lacey doilies have an old-school but classy vibe, and they can oftentimes be thrifted or scavenged from around your home.

This is a great way to show off an old book collection without damaging the valuable covers or inside pages. Seeing as many old book decor ideas require tearing out pages or destroying the front cover, book lovers will appreciate this non-invasive project. You can always take it apart, returning your doily and reading material to their proper places. Or one could swap out the doilies and books with other options. For example, when Halloween rolls around, one could trade out the three books for classic horror novels that better befit the spooky season.