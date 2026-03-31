The Clever Way Bookworms Should Be Reusing Vintage Doilies Around The House
There's no question that lace is making a comeback in interior design, even in the form of once-outdated, vintage doilies. It's time to take your grandmother's doily collection out of storage and find ways to incorporate them into more modern uses. Doilies aren't just good for protecting table surfaces, and there are many ways to repurpose these vintage accents around the house for DIY decor.
If you're a bookworm and love a cozy farmhouse aesthetic, there's a great coffee table book idea for design enthusiasts that utilizes three old-fashioned hardcover books, a doily, and twine. Old novels and lacey doilies have an old-school but classy vibe, and they can oftentimes be thrifted or scavenged from around your home.
This is a great way to show off an old book collection without damaging the valuable covers or inside pages. Seeing as many old book decor ideas require tearing out pages or destroying the front cover, book lovers will appreciate this non-invasive project. You can always take it apart, returning your doily and reading material to their proper places. Or one could swap out the doilies and books with other options. For example, when Halloween rolls around, one could trade out the three books for classic horror novels that better befit the spooky season.
How to reuse a doily in a decorative book display
There are no additional tools or adhesives needed for this project. You'll need three hardcover books, and all the better if you can find books that appear to be bound in dark leather or parchment for extra aesthetic effect. Your chosen books don't have to be identical, but they should ideally have a similar aesthetic to get a uniform finished look. Regardless of the style, the books should have varying heights and be arranged from largest to smallest. Ensure the middle book is around the same size as the doily, so it can fully wrap around the outer spine. The doily should stay pinned in place by the other publications on either side. Wrap the twine around the middle of the books, tying it in an even knot across the spines, and finishing off with a cute bow.
You can now arrange your DIY doily book display as you see fit. Place it upright on a shelf amongst other books or decor. Another option is to lay the display flat in the center of a coffee table beside candles, plants, and other farmhouse-esque decor. You could even place it in a room with another thrifted doily vase DIY to tie a room together with matching textures. Avoid placing your design in humid areas, such as bathrooms and kitchens, as books are vulnerable to excessive humidity and accidental water spills. Since there are no additional sealants or coatings used in this DIY, they could easily be damaged in these spaces.