No More Guesswork: Tools That Make DIY And Renovation Math Easy

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The guy in high school who asked when he'd ever need all this math in real life was in for a shock if he went into the building trades. So. Much. Math. But for DIYers and homeowners just trying to get through a simple repair, upgrade, or renovation, there are lots of tricks and tools for doing as little math as possible, as easily as possible, including construction calculators and smartphone apps, tools with built-in math wizardry like the speed square, and invaluable math hacks and strategies.

I squeaked by math classes on intuition — a good strategy for school and for home renovations that will collapse almost immediately. All the construction math you and I haven't thought of since the ninth grade has a purpose. Precise calculations are required for applications like roofing, water supply and drain flow rates, calculating chimney heights, figuring inside and outside angles, creating and verifying complex geometrical shapes, dealing effectively with slopes of any kind, and countless others. Accurate math means accurate builds, accurate estimates and material orders, controlled costs, stronger work, and increased safety.

It's vexing to deal with the peculiar measurements required in any kind of building ... adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing feet, inches, and, worst of all, fractions. You'll convert to and from metric now and then and need to know things like how many boards and pipes you can divide a single board or pipe into ... sometimes taking into account the thickness of your saw blade. You'll regularly have to precisely calculate length, area, and volume and even find precise estimations, as if that makes any sense. It seems like a lot, but the right tools will simplify much of that complicated math, or possibly eliminate it completely.