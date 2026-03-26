Our Realtor Says This Overlooked Vintage Feature In Old Homes Could Be Incredibly Valuable

Older homes will sometimes have interesting architectural elements that aren't as common anymore, and they could end up being very valuable. Surprisingly, exposed, antique wooden beams are a vintage feature in old homes that are more valuable than you think. Lindsey Schmidt, a licensed realtor in Virginia, spoke exclusively with Hunker about how vintage wood beams can increase the value of a home.

She explains that the exact added value of this antique feature will differ from house to house. "[The increased value] is completely dependent on the market, type of home, and history of the wood beams," she shares. In some cases, Schmidt claims these simple wood accents could add significant value when you decide to sell your home.

Though the increased resale value can vary, Schmidt explains that old, exposed beams are a beloved architectural element in homes, even today. Because of this, these beams are a precious accent to incorporate when you remodel your home. "It's an elevated feature that makes a space more unique," she says. If your home already has some vintage beams, you're in luck. Otherwise, you might consider this bit of extra value a reason why you should add decorative ceiling beams to your home.