Our Realtor Says This Overlooked Vintage Feature In Old Homes Could Be Incredibly Valuable
Older homes will sometimes have interesting architectural elements that aren't as common anymore, and they could end up being very valuable. Surprisingly, exposed, antique wooden beams are a vintage feature in old homes that are more valuable than you think. Lindsey Schmidt, a licensed realtor in Virginia, spoke exclusively with Hunker about how vintage wood beams can increase the value of a home.
She explains that the exact added value of this antique feature will differ from house to house. "[The increased value] is completely dependent on the market, type of home, and history of the wood beams," she shares. In some cases, Schmidt claims these simple wood accents could add significant value when you decide to sell your home.
Though the increased resale value can vary, Schmidt explains that old, exposed beams are a beloved architectural element in homes, even today. Because of this, these beams are a precious accent to incorporate when you remodel your home. "It's an elevated feature that makes a space more unique," she says. If your home already has some vintage beams, you're in luck. Otherwise, you might consider this bit of extra value a reason why you should add decorative ceiling beams to your home.
Why vintage wood beams can add value to your entire home
By framing ceilings and walls, old wood beams create a gorgeous, stylish look that can be used to create farmhouse living rooms with charming country style. Realtor Lindsey Schmidt tells Hunker about why these classic, rustic beams are so valuable, and why they can make your house worth more, too. "Buyers are always searching for unique features. These can add a lot of warmth to a home that will make it show very well," she explains. With the natural material of wood, old exposed beams provide texture and add a bit of neutral color to a space.
For folks who want to incorporate these interesting pieces of architecture in their homes, Schmidt has some advice for finding the perfect beams for your house. While you could acquire wood beams from various lumber businesses, Schmidt suggests a wood reclamation company that gets its beams from historic sites to ensure your upgrade increases the value of your home.
"Three Forks Wood Reclamation sources beautiful beams with rich history salvaged from iconic barns, estates, and architectural landmarks across Europe and beyond," she shares. "The founders are veterans, and they've acquired beams from Normandy and other notable historic locations." If you're looking for a cozy way to revamp your home and help to make it more valuable, vintage beams are a great way to go, though be sure to consider where they're from.