Say Goodbye To Solid Cabinets And Say Hello To This Nate Berkus-Favored Trend

Leaning on his signature transitional style, Nate Berkus has cultivated a reputation for curating interiors that feel sophisticated, personal, and authentic. What might seem risky initially becomes timeless and approachable with Berkus' touch, and for anyone who follows him, a world of design possibilities open up throughout the home. When designing household cabinets, he's proven how one often unconsidered upgrade can completely transform standard storage units into gorgeous custom focal points — wire mesh inserts.

In a 2025 Instagram post, Berkus showcased the visual depth that a simple change of face created for kitchen cabinets in a New York town-home. Replacing white door panels with chicken wire inserts, he put the tidy array of dishes and decor on display to create an eclectic mix of textures, forms, and balanced colors. Despite the country feel that wire mesh immediately conjures, Berkus favors it as a versatile way to add interest and character to cabinet door fronts that ordinary solid panels just can't match.

Now, Berkus is famously opposed to trends. But this is at least one area where his design instincts and current fads mesh. Wire inserts have been trending for several years and will remain an in-vogue upgrade in 2026 as designers pursue open cabinets that promote airflow, shed some of their bulk, and deliver visual appeal. Berkus isn't known for following a rustic design direction, but he pulls off this sleek kitchen cabinet idea in a manner that looks cohesive and exudes unique personality.