Say Goodbye To Solid Cabinets And Say Hello To This Nate Berkus-Favored Trend
Leaning on his signature transitional style, Nate Berkus has cultivated a reputation for curating interiors that feel sophisticated, personal, and authentic. What might seem risky initially becomes timeless and approachable with Berkus' touch, and for anyone who follows him, a world of design possibilities open up throughout the home. When designing household cabinets, he's proven how one often unconsidered upgrade can completely transform standard storage units into gorgeous custom focal points — wire mesh inserts.
In a 2025 Instagram post, Berkus showcased the visual depth that a simple change of face created for kitchen cabinets in a New York town-home. Replacing white door panels with chicken wire inserts, he put the tidy array of dishes and decor on display to create an eclectic mix of textures, forms, and balanced colors. Despite the country feel that wire mesh immediately conjures, Berkus favors it as a versatile way to add interest and character to cabinet door fronts that ordinary solid panels just can't match.
Now, Berkus is famously opposed to trends. But this is at least one area where his design instincts and current fads mesh. Wire inserts have been trending for several years and will remain an in-vogue upgrade in 2026 as designers pursue open cabinets that promote airflow, shed some of their bulk, and deliver visual appeal. Berkus isn't known for following a rustic design direction, but he pulls off this sleek kitchen cabinet idea in a manner that looks cohesive and exudes unique personality.
Mixing mesh cabinet door panels into your decor
From the material to the pattern, mesh cabinet door inserts come in a multitude of options to fit any aesthetic. And subtle details make a sharp impact. Berkus' chicken wire insert brought a casual cottage charm to the NYC town-home, but a hutch on display in a 2024 Instagram video showed how a diamond grille lends an elevated, dynamic look mixing modern and vintage vibes. Different patterns may reflect farmhouse, industrial, or classic tastes, and you can adjust how visible your stored cabinet contents are by opting for more open designs. Finishes range from traditional bronzes to contemporary stainless steel and matte black. Consider how to mix metals between your inserts, cabinet hardware, and fixtures to make a statement without sacrificing visual harmony. You could even combine the mesh insert with glass panes or trellises for added style.
As Berkus acknowledged to Architectural Digest, he (or his contractor) cut out the center panel of his cabinet doors to apply the mesh insert, a project that you could complete on your own cabinets with some essential DIY tools, such as a multi-tool and a router. The trickier part might be deciding the best place to install them. You don't want to overload an entire space like a kitchen with all-mesh cabinet fronts. Apply them thoughtfully where they'll yield the most benefit. Functionally, wire mesh inserts offer ventilation for humid areas and may help prevent overheating equipment in media consoles. And with the right placement, they'll make a delightful accent. Use them to break up your cabinetry in the kitchen, highlight a separate bar cabinet or living room bookcase, or arrange meaningful pieces and thrifted vintage gems to let your home's personality shine through.