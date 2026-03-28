For More Birds And Butterflies, Plant This Flower Next To Your Birdbath

Birds and butterflies bring so much life and color to a garden, but like any wild creature, they won't visit if your garden isn't welcoming. If you're in the process of creating a bird-friendly garden or planting flowers that attract butterflies, then you should absolutely include cosmos (Cosmos spp.) in your flower beds. These colorful blooms are great at drawing in all sorts of birds, butterflies, and other pollinators. Make it even more effective by planting them around your birdbath, which also attracts birds.

Cosmos flowers are full of nectar, which provides sugar, water, and nutrients to butterflies and other pollinators. Hummingbirds will also sometimes drink their nectar, but most birds are drawn to the flowers for a different reason. Many types of small birds, including finches, sparrows, and doves, eat the seeds from cosmos flowers. The flowers are long-lasting, typically opening in spring or early summer and lasting through fall. This means months of attracting visitors to your garden, with seeds forming just in time to provide a snack for birds before winter arrives. When paired with a birdbath, your garden becomes a one stop shop for all your flying friends, letting them grab a snack and a drink of water in one spot.

Cosmos are self-seeding annuals that come back every year, which means you won't need to replant them every 12 months. This makes them great for areas with less space, such as near your birdbath or other structures. Replanting in a tight space isn't always easy, and you don't want to accidentally bump your head on the overhanging birdbath lip. Don't worry about the birds eating all the seeds, either! Cosmos flowers produce quite a lot of seeds, so there's plenty for the birds to enjoy while still leaving enough to grow new flowers next season.