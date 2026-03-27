Skip Hardwood: This Kitchen Flooring Alternative Is More Eco-Friendly (& Looks Great)

If it is time to upgrade your kitchen flooring, prepare to be spoiled for choice when you visit the design or hardware store. While you may be drawn to wood for its warm and classic looks, there are things you need to know about using hardwood in the kitchen. Wood is one of the most expensive flooring materials to install, takes plenty of maintenance, and it can have issues with sustainability, especially tropical hardwoods or wood coming from unsustainable forestry practices. If you are seeking a budget- and eco-friendly material that looks fresh and will stand up to the spills and high traffic of a kitchen, consider linoleum.

If linoleum sounds old-fashioned, think again. While this flooring was invented in the mid-1800s and saw its height of popularity in the late 1800s through the mid 20th century, it holds up today as a great choice for modern kitchens. Design-wise, linoleum comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns, including cool retro designs and styles that mimic the look of hardwood. It costs much less than wood, with Angi's list citing average installation cost around $1700 compared to hardwood's $4700. Linoleum also feels great underfoot, perfect for those long cooking sessions. If making your home more sustainable is a priority, you can't go wrong with linoleum. Unlike vinyl, which can off-gas hazardous volatile organic compounds, linoleum is made of eco-friendly organic materials including linseed oil, pine rosin, and cork dust, which are also biodegradable.